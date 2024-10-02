Bomb threat hits Pasig City Hall of Justice

MANILA, Philippines — Hearings at the Pasig City Hall of Justice were disrupted yesterday after one of the courts received a bomb threat from a prankster.

Employees and visitors were evacuated after a court employee received the threat at 8:45 a.m., according to a police report.

The threat, which was sent through email, said a bomb would explode in the building at around 9 a.m.

Members of the city police’s explosives ordnance disposal team searched the building for bombs for about 20 minutes.

Eastern Police District director Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta said court employees and visitors were allowed to return to work after the building was declared safe.

“They resumed work after the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax,” Asueta said.

Pasig police chief Col. Hendrix Mangaldan said they coordinated with the Anti-Cybercrime Group in tracking down the prankster behind the bomb scare.