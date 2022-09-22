^

Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla visit grandpa saved by their show '2 Good 2 Be True'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 22, 2022 | 10:28am
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla visit grandpa saved by their show '2 Good 2 Be True'
Camille de Chavez used the FAST method on her Lolo Esing, which she saw while watching the show of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.
MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla's drama "2 Good 2 Be True" is living up to its title by not only consistently topping the Netflix Philippines Top 10 most-viewed series, but also inspiring a viewer to help save her grandfather's life. 

Camille De Chavez used the F.A.S.T method on her grandfather Lolo Esing when she noticed he exhibited symptoms of stroke. 

The Face, Arms, Speech and Time method enables a responder to immediately spot the signs of a person going through a stroke by looking at the face if it is drooping, by checking if there is a weakness in one arm and by checking if the patient's speech is slurred. If all three are observed, the responder should not waste time in calling for professional medical intervention. 

Upon noticing the signs, Camille was able to ask for help and rush her grandfather to the hospital. 

"Nagpapasalamat kami sa lahat ng bumubuo ng show kasi nakatulong po kayo. Hindi lang siya nakaka-entertain ng tao, natulungan niyo kami na ma-aksyunan agad 'yung nangyari sa kanya," she said.

Camille recalled what happened that day and how she imitated Ali (Kathryn Bernardo) in real life.

"Nadala namin siya sa ospital noong September 5 nang malaman namin na na-stroke siya. Ginamit ko kasi yung F.A.S.T method and noong nakita ko 'yung signs, dinala na namin siya. Naka-confine naman siya agad. Nakalabas lang siya last Friday (September 9) at on-going pa rin 'yung check-ups niya," she shared.

The said method was demonstrated in Episode 61 of the show wherein Lolo Hugo (Ronaldo Valdez) had a stroke.

Kathryn and Daniel visited Camille and her lolo in their home in Batangas. The actress said their show and her network has always aimed at serving their viewers and  the Filipino people.

"Noong una ko siyang nakita, sobra akong na-touch kasi 'yun naman ang gusto naming mangyari sa lahat ng shows namin sa ABS-CBN - ang makatulong at maging helpful 'yung ginagawa namin," she said.

"2 Good 2 Be True" airs in advance on Netflix Philippines or iWantTFC. Viewers can also catch it on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live on Facebook and YouTube, Jeepney TV, and TFC IPTV.

