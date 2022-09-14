Vince Tañada files cyberlibel vs Juliana Segovia over 'Katips' posts

MANILA, Philippines — "Katips" director and producer Vince Tañada revealed that he filed a cyberlibel case against comedian Juliana Parizcova Segovia.

According to reports, Vince said that his co-producers, who happened to be lawyers, got hurt by Juliana's malicous social media post.

“'Yung mga co-producer natin sa pelikulang ito ay mga abogado rin, e, kaya nasaktan sila dahil libelous nga naman 'yung sinabi ni Juliana Parizcova," Vince said.

“Ang alam ko nai-file na nila 'yun sa piskalya at hinihintay na lang natin 'yung decision about that,” he added.

It can be recalled that Juliana posted on his Facebook page regarding the awards received by "Katips" at the 2022 Famas Awards.

“Babatiin ko na sana yung humakot daw ng awards sa FAMAS at pelikulang pa-victim na kunwari tinatapangan para itapat sa Maid in Malacañang, kaso andaming resibo. Sige na nga…Congrats Hahahaha!” Juliana wrote in one of his many posts about "Katips."

Vince then questioned Juliana's posts.

“Itong si Juliana ay nagtataka ako, hindi naman siya kasali sa pelikulang Maid in Malacañang pero nakikialam siya at nagsasalita sa mga ganitong bagay,” he said.

