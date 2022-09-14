^

Entertainment

Vince Tañada files cyberlibel vs Juliana Segovia over 'Katips' posts

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 14, 2022 | 11:44am
Vince TaÃ±ada files cyberlibel vs Juliana Segovia over 'Katips' posts
Director and producer Vince Tañada
Vince Tañada via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — "Katips" director and producer Vince Tañada revealed that he filed a cyberlibel case against comedian Juliana Parizcova Segovia.

According to reports, Vince said that his co-producers, who happened to be lawyers, got hurt by Juliana's malicous social media post. 

“'Yung mga co-producer natin sa pelikulang ito ay mga abogado rin, e, kaya nasaktan sila dahil libelous nga naman 'yung sinabi ni Juliana Parizcova," Vince said. 

“Ang alam ko nai-file na nila 'yun sa piskalya at hinihintay na lang natin 'yung decision about that,” he added.

It can be recalled that Juliana posted on his Facebook page regarding the awards received by "Katips" at the 2022 Famas Awards. 

“Babatiin ko na sana yung humakot daw ng awards sa FAMAS at pelikulang pa-victim na kunwari tinatapangan para itapat sa Maid in Malacañang, kaso andaming resibo. Sige na nga…Congrats Hahahaha!” Juliana wrote in one of his many posts about "Katips."

Vince then questioned Juliana's posts. 

“Itong si Juliana ay nagtataka ako, hindi naman siya kasali sa pelikulang Maid in Malacañang pero nakikialam siya at nagsasalita sa mga ganitong bagay,” he said.

RELATED'Basura': Jay Altarejos says 'Katips,' 'Maid in Malacañang' are 'posers'

'Katips' producer to sue Juliana Parizcova Segovia over alleged 'malicious' posts

VINCE TANADA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
JV Ejercito denies he's the senator who allegedly impregnated chief of staff

JV Ejercito denies he's the senator who allegedly impregnated chief of staff

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Senator JV Ejercito denied speculations that he's the one who allegedly impregnated his chief of staff. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Di ka anak ni Piolo': Inigo happy to reach Hollywood dreams not as Piolo Pascual's son

'Di ka anak ni Piolo': Inigo happy to reach Hollywood dreams not as Piolo Pascual's son

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Filipino actor-singer Inigo Pascual knew he was starting from scratch when he decided to try his luck in Hollywood.
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero will be 'OK' amid rumored split &mdash; Cecile Ongpauco

Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero will be 'OK' amid rumored split — Cecile Ongpauco

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Cecile Ongpauco said she is praying for her daughter, actress Heart Evangelista and son-in-law, Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista building dream home in Paris amid split rumors with Chiz Escudero

Heart Evangelista building dream home in Paris amid split rumors with Chiz Escudero

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Actress Heart Evangelista revealed that she is building her dream home in Paris amid breakup rumors with husband Francis "Chiz"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joey Reyes gives 3 reasons why sexy films are making a comeback

Joey Reyes gives 3 reasons why sexy films are making a comeback

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
After Secrets, award-winning writer and director Joey Reyes is delving into the sexy genre again with the film An/Na...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Why Selma Blair got Emmy Awards 2022 standing ovation, other highlights

Why Selma Blair got Emmy Awards 2022 standing ovation, other highlights

By Kristofer Purnell | 38 minutes ago
Actress Selma Blair's appearance at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards capped off a ceremonial night full of achievements and...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hintayin natin 9 months': Gerald Anderson on allegedly impregnating Kylie Padilla

'Hintayin natin 9 months': Gerald Anderson on allegedly impregnating Kylie Padilla

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson broke his silence on the issue that he allegedly impregnated actress Kylie Padilla. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marian reveals 5 toddler &lsquo;expert tips&rsquo; as Sixto turns 3
Sponsored

Marian reveals 5 toddler ‘expert tips’ as Sixto turns 3

2 hours ago
A trusted household name in toddlers’ milk drink, NIDO has helped generations grow up happy and healthy. Now, with its...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino artists Leeroy New, TRNZ venture into NFTs

Filipino artists Leeroy New, TRNZ venture into NFTs

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
September and October will see a lot of concerts featuring Filipino artists and visiting Asian acts.
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: All the major Disney announcements from their D23 expo

LIST: All the major Disney announcements from their D23 expo

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Entertainment megacorporation Disney will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in October 2023, and the company has already...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with