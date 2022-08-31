^

Herlene Budol plans to use Filipino, interpreter at Miss Planet International Q&A

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
August 31, 2022 | 2:48pm
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up Herlene Nicole Budol
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up Herlene Nicole Budol will finally have her chance to represent the country in an international competition.

During her recent birthday celebration, her manager, Wilbert Tolentino, surprised her with an announcement.

"Sana nandyan pa rin kayo at huwag n'yong bitawan at kalimutang suportahan si Herlene tulad ng ginagawa ko. Ito ang certificate - na nasa akin na ang @missplanetinternational certificate - na nakalagay na si Wilbert Tolentino has the exclusive right to choose the candidate to represent the Philippines in the @missplanetinternational 2022." 

Wilbert made the announcement in the presence of guests during the party. "At si Herlene Budol ang ipapalaban natin at magsusulat tayo sa Binibining Pilipinas at hihingi tayo ng basbas. At sana, nandyan pa rin tayo at suportahan si Herlene, at si Ryan Soto pa rin ang mag te-train sa kanya at gagamitin natin ang wikang Tagalog at magpadala tayo ng interpreter. Sana itong gift ko na wish ko na mananalo ka para lalo ka pang ... Sana wag ka munang mag-asawa at sana'y ipagpatuloy mo yung mga plano mo," he added.

Based in Cambodia, the Miss Planet International pageant system was created in 2019 as an annual pageant for single women. It is a movement that pursues the fulfillment of the United Nations' sustainable development goals, thus seeking national ambassadors in their respective societies advocating for a better future.

The platform is the perfect blend of culture, advocacy, and high quality show. The Miss Planet International 2022 final show will unfold on November 5 and 6 in the African state of Uganda. Reigning titleholder Monique Best of South Africa will crown her successor at the culmination of the pageant. Stay tuned!

HERLENE BUDOL

HERLENE NICOLE BUDOL

HIPON GIRL
