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Gardini, Luna lead winners in Fossil tennis tilt

Philstar.com
October 6, 2026 | 4:41pm
Gardini, Luna lead winners in Fossil tennis tilt
From left: Fanny Choi manager for Fossil APAC Distribution; Friends of the Brand winners Gianluca Gardini and Genevive Luna; and Yoyo Lau, manager for integrated marketing, Fossil APAC.
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — Gianluca Gardini and Genevive Luna topped the Friends of the Brand category of the recent Fossil tennis event that served as the launch of the brand’s Fall 2026 Collection at the Fossil Athletics Club Event within the Tennis Hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

Gardini and Luna swept past their elimination opponents en route to the thrilling finals to win special watches from Fossil, which brought together sport, style, and community through a full day of tennis activities and a closer look at its latest timepieces for the season.

The day began with a tennis clinic in the morning, giving guests the opportunity to get on the court, sharpen their skills, and ease into the sporting spirit of the event.

In the afternoon, the experience continued with the main program followed by a series of friendly games led by Philippine Tennis Association Coach Roland Kraut, where both friends of the brand and media guests had the chance to play and take part in the action.

From left: Yoyo Lau, manager for integrated marketing, Fossil APAC; Media category winners Jasmine Omay and Jerome Sangalang; and Fanny Choi, manager for Fossil APAC Distribution.
Contributed photo

Meanwhile, Jerome Sangalang and Jasmine Omay took the win in the Media category.

The tennis setting reflected the spirit of Fossil’s Athletics Club, bringing the brand’s vintage-inspired design language into a relaxed sporting environment. Throughout the event, guests were also invited to explore the Fossil Brand Room, which showcased key pieces from the Fall 2026 collection.

Awarding the winners were Fossil Group’s APAC team members Eliza Chong, Senior Director for Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Distributor Markets; Grace Cheng, Senior Manager for APAC Distributor Markets; Yoyo Lau, Marketing Manager for Integrated Marketing, APAC; Fanny Choi, Manager for APAC Distribution; Rex Wan, Assistant Visual Merchandising Manager, APAC; and Xinying Kong, Marketing Specialist for Singapore, Malaysia and Distributor Markets.

The Fossil Fall 2026 collection is now available at Fossil boutiques nationwide, including SM Mall of Asia, SM North EDSA, SM Clark, SM Southmall, SM Lanang, SM Baguio, Ayala Center Cebu, Ayala Malls Abreeza, Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Magnolia and Evia Lifestyle Center.

FOSSIL WATCHES

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