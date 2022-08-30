Herlene Budol shares preparations for Miss Planet International 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Just a month after her 1st runner-up finish at Binibining Pilipinas 2022, Herlene Nicol Budol is set to represent the Philippines at Miss Planet International 2022 to be held in Uganda this November.

Herlene's manager Wilbert Tolentino announced in a vlog post that he had bought the rights to Miss Planet Philippines, becoming its national director, and selected the comedienne commonly known as "Hipon Girl" from 40 different candidates to compete.

"Naiiyak at nae-excite ako! Parang isang panaginip nga lang. Isang malaking karangalan nakatungtong ako sa national pageant at ngayon sasabak na ako sa international level," Herlene wrote in a Facebook post, thanking her manager.

The actress-beauty queen has three months to prepare for Miss Planet International 2022, the same time she had to prep for her Binibining Pilipinas run, "Gagawin ko 'tong better version na makakapag-inspire sa mga kabataan."

In a separate Facebook post, Herlene said she feels the tension once again of competing in a pageant, and that she will do her best for her family and fans.

The Facebook page of Miss Planet International further confirmed Herlene being the Philippines' bet in Kampala Uganda against 69 other nations.

"Candidates from all over the world will enjoy the beauty of Lake Victoria, world's largest tropical lake, the most exuberant magic of the green of its nature that dominates Ugandan landscapes," the Facebook post said.

Miss Planet International is aligned with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals, with candidates being given the opportunity to propose the creation of an 18th goal to the United Nations office.

The reigning Miss Planet International is Monique Best from South Africa, who has held the crown since the inaugural 2019 edition as the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented a successor for 2020 and 2021.

The Philippines' bet then, Krizia Nicole Apao Vargas, finished as 4th runner-up.

