Herlene Budol reunites with Willie Revillame

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 29, 2022 | 3:34pm
Herlene Budol reunites with Willie Revillame
Herlene "Hipon Girl" Budol and TV host Willie Revillame
Herlene Budol via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas 2022 first runner-up Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, recently reunited with TV host Willie Revillame. 

In her Instagram account, Herlene posted a photo of her together with Willie. 

"Thank you kuya Wil," Herlene captioned the post. 

According to Herlene, she was a guest of Willie for his “Wowowin” show in Coron, Palawan. 

Herlene said in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com before the Binibining Pilipinas pageant that Willie fully supports her pageant journey. 

“Dati kasi sabi niya sa akin, 'Sige, balang araw makakamtan mo din ang gusto mo' kasi may mga taong nagsasabi sa kanya na 'Kuya Wil bat hindi mo isali si Hipon?' E siyempre ang priority ko po noon dati, mag-trabaho nang magtrabaho, ngayon po talaga aabutin ko 'yung pangarap ko na maging official candidate ng Binibining Pilipinas,” she said. 

Meanwhile, Herlene’s online show “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask” with Joseph Marco is set to end.

To date, the story of good-natured Malta slowly overcoming her fears and finding happiness with Sieg has kept their fans teetering on their toes. The previous episode was especially thrilling as it showed Malta celebrating her birthday with Sieg and her friends. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joseph Marco (@josephcmarco)

Despite an unexpected “intrusion” from Sieg’s ex, Charlotte, the night ended happily with Malta and Sieg sharing their very first kiss.

“Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask” is conceptualized with Puregold. It is produced by award-winning filmmaker Chris Cahilig and directed by critically-acclaimed director Victor Villanueva.

