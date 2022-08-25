^

Entertainment

Hipon Girl releases her own version of Darna

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 25, 2022 | 4:21pm
Hipon Girl releases her own version of Darna
Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, on her birthday, wearing a Darna costume
Screengrab from Herlene Hipon YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, fulfilled her dream to become Darna. 

In her latest vlog on her YouTube channel, Herlene celebrated her birthday wearing the Darna costume. 

Before her dance, Herlene played Darna in a video presentation inspired by Marian Rivera’s version, complete with a storyline and her own Valentina nemesis.

At the end of the video, she thanked all of the attendees of her birthday celebration, as well as her fans who watched the video. 

“Sana po nag-enjoy kayo kasi sobra po akong nag-enjoy na natupad na ang pangarap kong maging Darna. Kaya naman maraming maraming salamat,” she said. 

Recently, Herlene admitted in her interview with Jessica Soho that she was hurt being called "Hipon Girl" at first. 

“Noong una po masakit. Gusto ko nga pong manampal kapag tinawag akong hipon dati,” she said. 

She, however, said that the moniker became her identity and helped her become popular. Now, she does not mind it. 

“Hindi ko na po iiwanan iyong pagiging hipon ko,” she said. “Masarap din po pala sa feeling na iyong panlalait na iyon, dadalhin ka sa maganda,” she said. —Video from Herlene Hipon YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Noong una po masakit': Herlene Budol on her alias 'Hipon Girl'

HIPON GIRL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'I felt safe with him': Julia Barretto happy with love scenes with Carlo Aquino

'I felt safe with him': Julia Barretto happy with love scenes with Carlo Aquino

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Actress Julia Barretto said that she trusted Carlo Aquino in their love scenes for their upcoming movie “Expensive...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nakakainis': Kylie Padilla denies being 3rd party in rumored Gerald Anderson-Julia Barretto spat

'Nakakainis': Kylie Padilla denies being 3rd party in rumored Gerald Anderson-Julia Barretto spat

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla shut down rumors that she’s pregnant and Kapamilya star Gerald Anderson is the father...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Parang Gal Gadot': RR Enriquez, netizens react to Jane de Leon's 'Darna'

'Parang Gal Gadot': RR Enriquez, netizens react to Jane de Leon's 'Darna'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
The verdict is out: Netizens approve Jane de Leon's Darna. On the first week of its airing, ABS-CBN's "Mars Ravelo's Darna"...
Entertainment
fbtw
AJ Raval says she struggled in love scenes with Kiko Estrada

AJ Raval says she struggled in love scenes with Kiko Estrada

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
AJ Raval said that every movie she has filmed is very close to her heart. However, the one that has truly made a mark on her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez to take master's degree after graduating from college

Ruffa Gutierrez to take master's degree after graduating from college

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts from the Philippine Women’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
AJ Raval makes first public appearance since pregnancy issue

AJ Raval makes first public appearance since pregnancy issue

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Sexy actress AJ Raval made her first public appearance at the special screening of her film "Sitio Diablo" yesterday following...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Aquaman,' 'Shazam' sequels postponed to later 2023 dates

'Aquaman,' 'Shazam' sequels postponed to later 2023 dates

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Internal shake-ups and production issues within Warner Bros. Discovery have caused the entertainment company to delay their...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I have so much respect for them': Julia Barretto immersed with sex workers for new daring film

'I have so much respect for them': Julia Barretto immersed with sex workers for new daring film

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Actress Julia Barretto has found new admiration for sex workers after she immersed in the red light district of Angeles City,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anthony Taberna&rsquo;s daughter Zoey on being cancer-free: &lsquo;I want to experience life&rsquo;

Anthony Taberna’s daughter Zoey on being cancer-free: ‘I want to experience life’

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 17 hours ago
It was last month when Zoey Taberna, the 13-year-old daughter of broadcast journalist Anthony Taberna with entrepreneur-wife...
Entertainment
fbtw
Adie and his leading ladies

Adie and his leading ladies

By Baby A. Gil | 17 hours ago
Singer and songwriter Adie, the kid who lost out in the Callalily Collab Songwriting Competition just over a year ago, won...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with