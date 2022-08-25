Hipon Girl releases her own version of Darna

Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, on her birthday, wearing a Darna costume

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, fulfilled her dream to become Darna.

In her latest vlog on her YouTube channel, Herlene celebrated her birthday wearing the Darna costume.

Before her dance, Herlene played Darna in a video presentation inspired by Marian Rivera’s version, complete with a storyline and her own Valentina nemesis.

At the end of the video, she thanked all of the attendees of her birthday celebration, as well as her fans who watched the video.

“Sana po nag-enjoy kayo kasi sobra po akong nag-enjoy na natupad na ang pangarap kong maging Darna. Kaya naman maraming maraming salamat,” she said.

Recently, Herlene admitted in her interview with Jessica Soho that she was hurt being called "Hipon Girl" at first.

“Noong una po masakit. Gusto ko nga pong manampal kapag tinawag akong hipon dati,” she said.

She, however, said that the moniker became her identity and helped her become popular. Now, she does not mind it.

“Hindi ko na po iiwanan iyong pagiging hipon ko,” she said. “Masarap din po pala sa feeling na iyong panlalait na iyon, dadalhin ka sa maganda,” she said. —Video from Herlene Hipon YouTube channel

