Ice Seguerra makes directorial debut in 'Drag Race Philippines Untucked'

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Ice Seguerra made his directorial debut in “Drag Race Philippines Untucked.”

His wife, former Film Development Council of the Philippines chair Liza Diño, posted on Instagram the behind-the-scenes photos of Ice working.

“Yup. Cat's out of the bag. My husband, Íce Diño Seguerra, is the director of Drag Race Philippines ‘Untucked’ series and all the werkroom scenes of DragRace Philippines (main show),” Liza wrote.

"Drag Race Philippines Untucked" is the companion series to "Drag Race Philippines" that airs right after it and highlights the queens' interactions backstage while the judges share their deliberations.

“I feel nothing but pride as you embrace this new path as a director. Grabe ka din magpasabog. Directorial debut mo pa lang eh global na, tapos reality series pa. To top it all off, paborito pa nating show. Waaaah!” she added.

She also reminisced on the day that Ice got the job, as she thanked the people who supported him.

“I remember when you told us about this amazing news, sigaw tayo ng sigaw sa loob ng van with Amara pero di natin mashare sa iba so ang hirap. Haha! We were so excited kasi mga Ru Paul's Drag Race fans tayong lahat. Wooooow,” she said.

“Thank you, World of Wonder, the production company of Ru Paul and Full House Asia, the local production company of the show which brought the Drag Race Franchise to the Philippines----Miss Gina, Yanna, Alex, and Maricel for trusting my hubby with this very important project that puts Philippine drag front and center for the world to experience. To La Ni , Hanysofia, Josel and the camera team, kuya Dong and lahat ng tech, salamat sa tiwala kay Ice,” she added.

Liza said she’s proud of Ice.

“My love, first two episodes pa lang, kita ang hard work ng werkroom team because it was there where the most beautiful and touching moments in #dragracePH were caught on camera. Kung wala ka para sumalo sa mga moments na yun, together with your team, di namin mararamdaman ang pagkapinoy ng series na 'to kasi nandun yung mga drama-rama sa hapon na eksena. Thank you, love, for capturing the hearts of these queens,” she said.

“I love you, and I'm so proud of you my love. Slaaaay!” she added.

