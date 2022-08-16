^

'We message a lot': Bella Poarch admits crush on Joshua Garcia

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 16, 2022 | 6:41pm
Bella Poarch
Bella Poarch via YouTube

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer Bella Poarch admitted that she has a crush on Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia. 

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Bella said Joshua is her favorite Filipino actor. 

"My favorite Filipino actor right now is Joshua Garcia. Crush ko 'yun eh. Crush ko 'yun eh si Joshua,'" the TikTok sensation said. 

She added that Joshua already knew her feelings for him. 

@bellapoarch

Singer ba sya??

? Love Me Back (Fayahh Beat) - Trinidad Cardona & Robinson

"We message a lot. He already knows what I'm gonna say," she said. 

Joshua was featured in Bella's recent TikTok video where she was supposedly "cooking" unpeeled apples, but she gets distracted by constantly thinking about the actor. 

"Singer ba siya?" Bella captioned the video. 

Joshua posted three peeking emojis on her post, which prompted Bella to reply with a shushing emoji.

RELATED: Joshua Garcia featured in Bella Poarch's TikTok video

JOSHUA GARCIA
