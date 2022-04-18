Joshua Garcia featured in Bella Poarch's TikTok video

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia has been featured in the latest post of Filipino-American TikTok sensation Bella Poarch.

Bella posted a TikTok video wherein she was supposedly cooking but her brain thinks of Joshua.

"Singer ba siya?" Bella captioned the video.

Joshua commented three peeking emojis to which Bella replied with a shushing emoji.

TikTok users were excited to see the two, requesting for a collaboration.

Bela has 89.1 million followers with over 2 billion likes on her videos.

Joshua, meanwhile, is new in the video sharing platform, but he already has 5.9 million followers. His first video uploaded last December wherein he's seen dancing "Ginseng Strip" became a trending topic on different social media sites. It now has over 128 million views.

