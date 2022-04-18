^

Entertainment

Joshua Garcia featured in Bella Poarch's TikTok video

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 18, 2022 | 9:48am
Joshua Garcia featured in Bella Poarch's TikTok video
Photo lifted from Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia's Instagram account.
Joshua Garcia via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia has been featured in the latest post of Filipino-American TikTok sensation Bella Poarch.

Bella posted a TikTok video wherein she was supposedly cooking but her brain thinks of Joshua. 

"Singer ba siya?" Bella captioned the video. 

Joshua commented three peeking emojis to which Bella replied with a shushing emoji. 

 

@bellapoarch

Singer ba sya??

? Love Me Back (Fayahh Beat) - Trinidad Cardona & Robinson

 

TikTok users were excited to see the two, requesting for a collaboration. 

Bela has 89.1 million followers with over 2 billion likes on her videos. 

Joshua, meanwhile, is new in the video sharing platform, but he already has 5.9 million followers. His first video uploaded last December wherein he's seen dancing "Ginseng Strip" became a trending topic on different social media sites. It now has over 128 million views.

RELATED: Xian Gaza on Joshua Garcia's rumored girlfriend: 'Ba't kamukha ko siya?'

JOSHUA GARCIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Instagram official? Isabel Santos calls John Lloyd Cruz 'BB'

Instagram official? Isabel Santos calls John Lloyd Cruz 'BB'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Artist Isabel Santos finally posted photos of rumored boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz facing the camera. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

By Jan Milo Severo | March 25, 2022 - 1:31pm
After Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez opened up being the third party with now husband Ogie Alcasid and his then wife Michelle...
Entertainment
fbtw
Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

By Jan Milo Severo | March 25, 2022 - 1:31pm
After Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez opened up being the third party with now husband Ogie Alcasid and his then wife Michelle...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jamie Evangelista explains viral video with husband Baron Geisler

Jamie Evangelista explains viral video with husband Baron Geisler

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Baron Geisler's wife Jamie Evangelista explained the viral video wherein he and the actor were seen fighting.
Entertainment
fbtw
Scarlet Snow treats mom Vicki Belo with her own hard-earned money

Scarlet Snow treats mom Vicki Belo with her own hard-earned money

3 days ago
Child influencer Scarlet Snow Belo revealed that she’s now working, as she shared she treated her mother Vicki...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'My new beginning': Maja Salvador, Rambo Nu&ntilde;ez engaged

'My new beginning': Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez engaged

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Actress Maja Salvador is now engaged with boyfriend Rambo Nuñez.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ai-Ai delas Alas immerses in the extraordinary life of Mamay

Ai-Ai delas Alas immerses in the extraordinary life of Mamay

By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
Hands down, comedy is her turf.
Entertainment
fbtw
Nanding Josef not going into retirement yet

Nanding Josef not going into retirement yet

By Leah C. Salterio | 11 hours ago
Septuagenarian actors are either retired by this time and have stopped accepting acting offers or have been picky and understandably...
Entertainment
fbtw
A perfect getaway in Cebu

A perfect getaway in Cebu

By Pat-P Daza | 11 hours ago
This past long weekend was a welcome break to unwind and recharge with my kids.
Entertainment
fbtw
The secret to Jude Law&rsquo;s &lsquo;fantastic&rsquo;n portrayal of Dumbledore

The secret to Jude Law’s ‘fantastic’n portrayal of Dumbledore

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Jude Law is embodying one of the most iconic figures in the Wizarding World mythology — Dumbledore.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with