Why Binibining Pilipinas winner Gabby Basiano cried at interview with Boy Abunda

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
August 15, 2022 | 12:37pm
Why Binibining Pilipinas winner Gabby Basiano cried at interview with Boy Abunda
Binibining Pilipinas InterContinental 2022 Gabrielle Camille Basiano
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — Prior to our interview with newly-crowned Binibining Pilipinas InterContinental Gabrielle Camille Basiano, she was interviewed by "King of Talk" Boy Abunda. And we heard she cried. So we asked her why.

"I can't explain how I felt when Tito Boy asked me about my pageant journey this year. All of what naysayers told me came flashing back. I was told I will not win, that I gained weight, and that my chances were stronger last year - and tears just welled up," she said.

But Gabby, as family and friends call her, said this is a major win for Borongan, Eastern Samar; the same locality where Tito Boy's family came from. As far as she knows, she's the first aspirant from their city who brought home a national title.

"But my journey is so much different this year, especially in the financial support I got. It was not as many as last year. A lot lost their confidence in me when I failed to win a crown last year. And that gave me hardships because finances are an integral part of pageants," shared the young entrepreneur who runs a ready-to-wear (RTW) outlet.

Gabby also holds the record of a returning entrant who won the same special award - Best in Evening Gown - for two consecutive years.

After proclaimed as national InterContinental winner, there was a slight ruckus prior to the announcement of the Binibining Pilipinas International winner. It's water under the bridge now, especially that hosts Catriona Gray and Nicole Cordoves said it was as it was written and verified by SGV and Co., the official auditing firm.

Related: Catriona Gray assures no 'Steve Harvey moment' delayed Binibining Pilipinas 2022

"When the pause happened, I feared there was a mistake in the pronouncement and that I was not the InterContinental winner. When the show went on, I was so glad I was."

Gabby is one of three queens given the hard task of winning their respective international titles.

"People think it's impossible, but I think it's very possible. Aside from my training, I will be given advices from reigning queen Cindy Obeñita on what to do. As last year's MIC winner, I will undergo a mentorship program with her."

Of the newly-crowned queens, Gabby will be the first to compete. The forthcoming 50th edition of the Miss InterContinental will unfold on October 14 at the Meraki Resort in Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt. After Cindy's phenomenal victory last year, fans and supporters have high hopes Gabby will bring honor to the country with a back-to-back victory. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Hipon Girl to compete at international pageant following Binibining Pilipinas victory

LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
From actress-turned-influencer Andi Eigenmann to actor-model Sid Lucero, here is a look at the full Eigenmann family tre...
