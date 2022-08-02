Catriona Gray assures no 'Steve Harvey moment' delayed Binibining Pilipinas 2022

Left: Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray hosting the recently concluded Bb. Pilipinas. Gray with Nicole Cordoves during the delay in the announcement of Bb. Pilipinas International winner (top, right). Newly crowned 2022 Binibining Pilipinas queens pose for photos during the grand coronation night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Monday midnight. (L-R) Bb. Pilipinas 2nd runner-up Stacey Daniella Gabriel, Bb. Pilipinas Globe Chelsea Fernandez, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental Gabrielle Camille Basiano, Bb. Pilipinas International Nicole Borromeo, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International Roberta Angela Tamondong and Bb. Pilipinas 1st runner-up Herlene Budol (bottom, right).

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray assured the public that she and co-host, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, read the names right at early Monday morning's Binibining Pilipinas coronation held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

"As the hosts of last night’s Binibining Pilipinas 2022, @binibiningnicolecordoves and I announced the winners accordingly based on the titles printed on the individual title cards as these were handed over by SGV & Co. partner and representative, Mr. Ocho," Catriona wrote on her social media accounts.

She added that Ocho later rechecked the cards and confirmed the results they previously announced. This was the decisive factor that allowed them to move forward with the announcement.

"As former candidates ourselves, we understand what the girls go through and would, therefore—without a second thought—correct any errors, if any were made. But as already explained, SGV & Co. partner and representative Mr. Ocho himself confirmed the validity of the results," Catriona said.

In Catriona's Instagram post, a fan asked for a clarification on the cause of delay as well as raised the questions many netizens were asking about the correct names in the envelop.

"The envelope was clear. Like every announcement we're qued (sic) by the director. We were told to hold," Catriona replied.

"Let's celebrate our Queens who are wearing their rightful crowns. Congratulations to our new @bbpilipinasofficial Queens! I'm so excited to witness your journeys and I know you will make our country proud!!" she ended her post.

Catriona Gray via Instagram, screenshot Gray answering a fan's query about the recently concluded Binibining Pilipinas 2022

RELATED: Steve Harvey moment? Cebu's Nicole Borromeo bags Binibining Pilipinas International 2022