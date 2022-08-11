Hipon Girl to compete at international pageant following Binibining Pilipinas victory

MANILA, Philippines — Herlene Nicole Budol will forever be part of the Binibining Pilipinas (BBP) history.

The Angono candidate now holds the record as the Binibini who has received the most number of special awards.

During Herlene's victory homecoming as Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up, a few days after coronation night, her manager surprised everyone by saying, "Gusto ko i-announce sa Inyo na magpapaalam ako sa Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. para ilaban si Herlene sa isang international pageant."

This piece of news elated not only her strongest supporters, but also pageant fans, who feel she has "unfinished business" to settle.

In whatever global stage she will venture next, we wish Herlene the best of luck!

