Tributes pour for 'amour' Cherie Gil

MANILA, Philippines — Tributes flowed in for late Filipino actress Cherie Gil after news of her passing was announced by her friend Annabelle Rama and confimed by Cherie's own nephew Sid Lucero. She was 59 years old.

Sid, whose real name is Timothy Eigenmann, confirmed her passing by posting a photo of Cherie reading where celebrities like Saab Magalonga, Jason Abalos, Kaye Abad, Rocco Nacino, Mon Confiado, Chynna Ortaleza-Cipriano, and Marc Abaya commented and offered their prayers.

Actors who appeared with Cherie in several projects also penned personal messages on their own social media accounts how they remembered the actress dubbed "La Primavera Contravida."

Zsa Zsa Padilla, who starred with Cherie in "Ika-13 Kapitulo," "A Moment in Time," and "Lastikman," wrote about the last moments she had with her "Gemini sister" by posting a screenshot of a short interaction they had in early 2022.

"You always had a way of getting in touch with me... You were always so passionate and full of life! That's how I will remember you," Zsa Zsa said in a lengthy caption.

In an Instagram story and with several photos on her Facebook account, Sunshine Cruz wrote that Cherie's passing marked a sad day for the Philippine entertainment industry and it was an honor to have worked with her on "Dolce Amore."

Award-winning director Joey Reyes praised the actress born Evangeline Rose Gil Eigenmann by saying Cherie was launched in the first movie he ever wrote, "You are irreplaceable in the minds and hearts of so many of us."

Trailblazer

On Twitter a younger generation of actresses honored Cherie for the iconic trailblazer that she was.

Gabbi Garcia said it was an honor and would forever treasure working with Cherie on "Magpakailanman" as she retweeted one of their scenes together while Barbie Forteza called her "truly one of the greatest actresses of all time."

2015. Ms.Cherie Gil, one of the best actors I've ever worked with. I will forever treasure this. Truly an honor

Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Bernardo was mentored by Cherie as one of Film Academy of the Philippines’ Production Design scholars and had fond memories of the actress who was always smiling.

Deni recounted something Cherie shared about her most iconic movie character Lavinia Arguelles from "Bituing Walang Ningning" forever immortalized by the Copycat scene, which she had apparently improvised.

"She said that first, her relationship with her co-star Sharon Cuneta was the total opposite in real life, that they were actually best friends," Deni said, saying that director Emmanuel Borlaza loved Cherie throwing water at Sharon even though it wasn't in the script.

Deni said Cherie apologized a lot to Sharon after doing, though the actress couldn't recall how many takes it took because Sharon could have been dripping wet by then.

"I regret not having taking selfies with Cherie even after the mentorship when I interviewed her for various publications. Those were pre-selfie eras," Deni ended. "But if her death now means something, for me, it is a call to return the golden age of Philippine cinema!”

Best actress

Cherie is considered to be among the best actresses in the history of Philippine cinema, making her break in Ishmael Bernal's 1980 classic “Manila By Night” and Peque Gallaga's 1982 masterpiece “Oro, Plata, Mata.”

Her roles in these films were highlighted in a tribute by her publicist Toots Tolentino, which also recounted Cherie's performances on the small screen and in theater, as well as producing "Sonata" under Gallaga's direction.

Toots had worked with Cherie as early as 1985, all the way to productions like "Master Class," "Full Gallop," and "Sing Us Your Song Again: The Music and Legacy of Eddie Mesa."

"You will always be "my Cherie amour," Toot said of the late actress. She also starred and won awards for her portrayals in "Mana" and "Citizen Jake."

The actress is survived by her parents Eddie Mesa and Rosemarie Gil, her remaining living sibling Michael de Mesa (their brother Mark Gil died in 2014 from liver cancer), and her children Jay, Bianca, and Raphael.

