^

Entertainment

Tributes pour for 'amour' Cherie Gil

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 6, 2022 | 10:40am
Tributes pour for 'amour' Cherie Gil
Cherie Gil behind-the-scenes as Diana Vreeland in 'Full Gallop'
Erickson dela Cruz, Toots Tolentino

MANILA, Philippines — Tributes flowed in for late Filipino actress Cherie Gil after news of her passing was announced by her friend Annabelle Rama and confimed by Cherie's own nephew Sid Lucero. She was 59 years old.

Sid, whose real name is Timothy Eigenmann, confirmed her passing by posting a photo of Cherie reading where celebrities like Saab Magalonga, Jason Abalos, Kaye Abad, Rocco Nacino, Mon Confiado, Chynna Ortaleza-Cipriano, and Marc Abaya commented and offered their prayers.

Actors who appeared with Cherie in several projects also penned personal messages on their own social media accounts how they remembered the actress dubbed "La Primavera Contravida."

Zsa Zsa Padilla, who starred with Cherie in "Ika-13 Kapitulo," "A Moment in Time," and "Lastikman," wrote about the last moments she had with her "Gemini sister" by posting a screenshot of a short interaction they had in early 2022.

"You always had a way of getting in touch with me... You were always so passionate and full of life! That's how I will remember you," Zsa Zsa said in a lengthy caption.

In an Instagram story and with several photos on her Facebook account, Sunshine Cruz wrote that Cherie's passing marked a sad day for the Philippine entertainment industry and it was an honor to have worked with her on "Dolce Amore."

Related: Cherie Gil dies, Sid Lucero confirms

Award-winning director Joey Reyes praised the actress born Evangeline Rose Gil Eigenmann by saying Cherie was launched in the first movie he ever wrote, "You are irreplaceable in the minds and hearts of so many of us."

Trailblazer

On Twitter a younger generation of actresses honored Cherie for the iconic trailblazer that she was.

Gabbi Garcia said it was an honor and would forever treasure working with Cherie on "Magpakailanman" as she retweeted one of their scenes together while Barbie Forteza called her "truly one of the greatest actresses of all time."

Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Bernardo was mentored by Cherie as one of Film Academy of the Philippines’ Production Design scholars and had fond memories of the actress who was always smiling.

Deni recounted something Cherie shared about her most iconic movie character Lavinia Arguelles from "Bituing Walang Ningning" forever immortalized by the Copycat scene, which she had apparently improvised.

"She said that first, her relationship with her co-star Sharon Cuneta was the total opposite in real life, that they were actually best friends," Deni said, saying that director Emmanuel Borlaza loved Cherie throwing water at Sharon even though it wasn't in the script.

Deni said Cherie apologized a lot to Sharon after doing, though the actress couldn't recall how many takes it took because Sharon could have been dripping wet by then.

"I regret not having taking selfies with Cherie even after the mentorship when I interviewed her for various publications. Those were pre-selfie eras," Deni ended. "But if her death now means something, for me, it is a call to return the golden age of Philippine cinema!”

Best actress

Cherie is considered to be among the best actresses in the history of Philippine cinema, making her break in Ishmael Bernal's 1980 classic “Manila By Night” and Peque Gallaga's 1982 masterpiece “Oro, Plata, Mata.”

Her roles in these films were highlighted in a tribute by her publicist Toots Tolentino, which also recounted Cherie's performances on the small screen and in theater, as well as producing "Sonata" under Gallaga's direction.

Toots had worked with Cherie as early as 1985, all the way to productions like "Master Class," "Full Gallop," and "Sing Us Your Song Again: The Music and Legacy of Eddie Mesa."

"You will always be "my Cherie amour," Toot said of the late actress. She also starred and won awards for her portrayals in "Mana" and "Citizen Jake."

The actress is survived by her parents Eddie Mesa and Rosemarie Gil, her remaining living sibling Michael de Mesa (their brother Mark Gil died in 2014 from liver cancer), and her children Jay, Bianca, and Raphael. 

RELATED: ‘My true screen partner’: Sharon Cuneta mourns Cherie Gil’s passing

CHERIE GIL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cherie Gil dies, Sid Lucero confirms

Cherie Gil dies, Sid Lucero confirms

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 13 hours ago
Actress Cherie Gil passed away at 5 p.m. today, talent manager and Cherie’s friend Anabelle Rama posted on Instagram....
Entertainment
fbtw
Guanzon praises 'Katips,' 'Maid in Malaca&ntilde;ang' claims box office success

Guanzon praises 'Katips,' 'Maid in Malacañang' claims box office success

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Former Commission on Elections commissioner Rowena Guanzon lauded FAMAS 2022 big winner "Katips" after watching the martial...
Entertainment
fbtw
Guanzon praises 'Katips,' 'Maid in Malaca&ntilde;ang' claims box office success

Guanzon praises 'Katips,' 'Maid in Malacañang' claims box office success

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Former Commission on Elections commissioner Rowena Guanzon lauded FAMAS 2022 big winner "Katips" after watching the martial...
Entertainment
fbtw
Derek Ramsay on married life with Ellen Adarna: It&rsquo;s really peaceful

Derek Ramsay on married life with Ellen Adarna: It’s really peaceful

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 1 day ago
Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna love to play funny pranks on each other and share crazy couple antics online, including yoga...
Entertainment
fbtw
K Brosas, Pokwang involved in car accident in US

K Brosas, Pokwang involved in car accident in US

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Comediennes K Brosas and Pokwang sustained minor injuries after involving in a car accident in Dallas, Texas recently.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Cherie Gil: Trivia about Philippines' beloved 'La Primera Contravida'

Cherie Gil: Trivia about Philippines' beloved 'La Primera Contravida'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 minutes ago
Born Evangeline Rose Gil Eigenmann to actors Eddie Mesa and Rosemarie Gil, Cherie came from the famous Eigenmann showbiz clan,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson break up after nine months of dating

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson break up after nine months of dating

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 minutes ago
Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson called it quits after less than a year of being in a relationship.
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;My true screen partner&rsquo;: Sharon Cuneta mourns Cherie Gil&rsquo;s passing

‘My true screen partner’: Sharon Cuneta mourns Cherie Gil’s passing

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Sharon mourns not only Cherie’s passing, but also because Philippine cinema has lost another legend.
Entertainment
fbtw
GMA thanksgiving gala celebrates &lsquo;comeback&rsquo; of showbiz

GMA thanksgiving gala celebrates ‘comeback’ of showbiz

By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
Kapuso stars descended on the red carpet for the first-ever GMA Thanksgiving Gala to mark the network’s 72nd anniversary...
Entertainment
fbtw
Richard Gomez always means business

Richard Gomez always means business

By MJ Marfori | 11 hours ago
rom showbiz, fatherhood, sports to YouTube and politics, there isn’t an endeavor where Richard Gomez, also known as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with