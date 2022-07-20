Maggie Wilson gets TRO vs ex Victor Consunji, but ordered P500k bond

MANILA, Philippines — Taguig Regional Trial Court issued a court order granting beauty queen Maggie Wilson a 72-hour temporary restraining order (TRO) against her ex-husband Victor Consunji.

According to a document obtained by Philstar.com, the court granted Maggie's request after Victor's representatives tried to padlock the rented property of Maggie and her son Connor.

"The attempt of defendants in padlocking the property was unsuccessful after petitioner Margaret N. Wilson reminded them about the existing lease contract over the property,” the court said.

“The victory of petitioner Margaret N. Wilson, however, was short lived when defendants were able to successfully cut-off the electricity in the property several hours after leaving on the same date,” it added.

The court added that since there is a lease contract, it should be respected.

"Since it cannot be denied that a valid lease contract is existing and subsisting between the petitioner and the defendants, the Lease Contract should be respected by the parties wherein the lessor is obliged to maintain the lessee in the peaceful and adequate enjoyment of the leased premises for the entire duration of the contract,” the court stated.

The court also ordered that Consunji and his representatives are forbidden to halt the restoration of electricity in the property.

Maggie, however, is directed to post a bond of P500,000 for all damages which the defendants may sustain.

