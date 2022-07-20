^

Entertainment

Maggie Wilson gets TRO vs ex Victor Consunji, but ordered P500k bond

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 20, 2022 | 4:58pm
Maggie Wilson gets TRO vs ex Victor Consunji, but ordered P500k bond
Beauty queen-actress Maggie Wilson
Maggie Wilson via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Taguig Regional Trial Court issued a court order granting beauty queen Maggie Wilson a 72-hour temporary restraining order (TRO) against her ex-husband Victor Consunji.

According to a document obtained by Philstar.com, the court granted Maggie's request after Victor's representatives tried to padlock the rented property of Maggie and her son Connor.

"The attempt of defendants in padlocking the property was unsuccessful after petitioner Margaret N. Wilson reminded them about the existing lease contract over the property,” the court said. 

“The victory of petitioner Margaret N. Wilson, however, was short lived when defendants were able to successfully cut-off the electricity in the property several hours after leaving on the same date,” it added.  

The court added that since there is a lease contract, it should be respected. 

"Since it cannot be denied that a valid lease contract is existing and subsisting between the petitioner and the defendants, the Lease Contract should be respected by the parties wherein the lessor is obliged to maintain the lessee in the peaceful and adequate enjoyment of the leased premises for the entire duration of the contract,” the court stated. 

The court also ordered that Consunji and his representatives are forbidden to halt the restoration of electricity in the property.

Maggie, however, is directed to post a bond of P500,000 for all damages which the defendants may sustain. 

RELATEDMaggie Wilson calls for gov't help amid 'padlock' house issue

MAGGIE WILSON-CONSUNJI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Siyento porsyento': Cristy Fermin says AJ Raval is pregnant

'Siyento porsyento': Cristy Fermin says AJ Raval is pregnant

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin said that sexy actress AJ Raval is pregnant with rumored boyfriend Aljur Ab...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino fans debunk Cory scene in 'Maid in Malaca&ntilde;ang' trailer

Kris Aquino fans debunk Cory scene in 'Maid in Malacañang' trailer

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The official fan page of actress Kris Aquino debunked a scene in the trailer of the highly controversial film "Maid in M...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino fans debunk Cory scene in 'Maid in Malaca&ntilde;ang' trailer

Kris Aquino fans debunk Cory scene in 'Maid in Malacañang' trailer

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The official fan page of actress Kris Aquino debunked a scene in the trailer of the highly controversial film "Maid in M...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ukrainian social media star finds home in the Philippines amid Ukraine war
Exclusive

Ukrainian social media star finds home in the Philippines amid Ukraine war

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 day ago
Ukrainian social media influencer Vladimir Grand drops Tagalog pick-up lines like “Nahuhulog ako sa'yo” (or something...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ukrainian social media star finds home in the Philippines amid Ukraine war
Exclusive

Ukrainian social media star finds home in the Philippines amid Ukraine war

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 day ago
Ukrainian social media influencer Vladimir Grand drops Tagalog pick-up lines like “Nahuhulog ako sa'yo” (or something...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
The Chainsmokers to perform in space

The Chainsmokers to perform in space

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
EDM act The Chainsmokers will be launched into space in 2024 to become the first musical artists to ever perform at the edge...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maids vs 'Maid in Malaca&ntilde;ang' star: Guanzon says 2 Ruffa Gutierrez maids file complaint

Maids vs 'Maid in Malacañang' star: Guanzon says 2 Ruffa Gutierrez maids file complaint

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
The two alleged thrown-out household helpers of Ruffa Gutierrez have filed a complaint against the actress.
Entertainment
fbtw
Brad Pitt's stunt double is now his director

Brad Pitt's stunt double is now his director

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Actor Brad Pitt has collaborated with several filmmakers over the years, but for "Bullet Train," the partnership is particularly...
Entertainment
fbtw
Justin Bieber to resume 'Justice' world tour

Justin Bieber to resume 'Justice' world tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Canadian singer Justin Bieber is set to resume his "Justice" world tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome...
Entertainment
fbtw
Luis Manzano tells Francine Diaz: 'Dirty' showbiz almost made him quit

Luis Manzano tells Francine Diaz: 'Dirty' showbiz almost made him quit

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya host Luis Manzano admitted that he once wanted to quit show business. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with