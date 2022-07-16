^

Maggie Wilson calls for gov't help amid 'padlock' house issue

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 16, 2022 | 1:36pm
Maggie Wilson calls for gov't help amid 'padlock' house issue
Beauty queen-actress Maggie Wilson
Instagram / maggiewilson

MANILA, Philippines — Maggie Wilson called for the government and the online community's help after Friday's incident where representatives of her estranged husband's company showed up to "padlock" her house. 

The beauty queen-actress said she feared for her and her family's life in the six-minute video uploaded on her Instagram Stories.
 

Maggie was not present but her sister, five-year-old cousin and household staff were allegedly "subjected to harassment and intimidation."

She uploaded a series of videos that showed representatives of the Victor Consunji Development Corp. (VCDC) taking pictures of her house in Taguig around 4 p.m. on July 15. 

Wilson and Victor Consunji were married for 11 years when the beauty queen announced their separation in September 2021. Victor's family is known for its real estate and construction businesses.

The representatives included VCDC Vice President Bernie Mendoza who were accompanied by an official and tanods of Barangay Bambang. 

She said that these people "entered my home illegally with no notice, no warrant and no proper paperwork." 

Mendoza was seen explaining in the video that they were there to secure the property. 

"Nakikiusap po kami since pag-aari ito ng DMCI ay ise-secure po namin. Ang gagawin lang po namin ay papalitan namin ang padlock at kung ano man po yung mga gamit sa loob, kung hindi man po sa amin ay (inaudible) sa opisina para po makuha," Mendoza said. 

The series of videos showed Mendoza's officemate taking videos, and of him and Maggie's sister talking about the property's lease of contract. Maggie can be heard over the phone confirming she has a copy of the lease contract. The beauty queen shared on her Stories that the contract was signed by Mendoza himself. 

The succeeding video showed her sister telling the viewers that only their house does not have electricity. Another video showed a conversation with a Meralco agent saying that the owner of the house had requested for its circuit breaker to be removed. He asked for them to talk to the owner of the house. 

"I fear that if I was there, they would have used them on me," Maggie said. A barangay tanod was seen carrying a baton.

"I am scared for mine and my family's life. I urge our government and others to please step in and do something immediately. I plead with you and the online community to help me raise awareness that this kind of human rights harassment happens in the Philippines, especially to women day in and day out," Maggie said. 

Maggie's legal counsel, Divina Law, issued a statement regarding the incident. 

It said that while the estrangement between the spouses was a public knowledge, it cannot justify the "malevolent act of harassment and persecution" against Maggie and her family. 

"This blatant display of power and influence deserves the strongest condemnation. No one is above the law. We will not let pass this flagrant violation of the home and privacy of our client and we will HOLD LIABLE TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW all those involved in this dasdardly act," the statement read. 

No statement from Victor Consunji, VCDC or DMCI had been issued as of press time. 

