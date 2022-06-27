^

Raymond Gutierrez introduces 'afam' boyfriend

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 27, 2022 | 11:57am
Raymond Gutierrez introduces 'afam' boyfriend
Raymond Gutierrez and his boyfriend in an Instagram post on July 26, 2022
Raymond Gutierrez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Raymond Gutierrez introduced his boyfriend in celebration of Pride Month. 

In his Instagram account yesterday, Raymond posted photos of him with his unnamed boyfriend. 

"Celebrate your love! Happy Pride, Philippines," he captioned the post. 

In his interview with Wil Dasovich earlier this month, the twin of Richard Gutierrez admitted that he's in a relationship. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mond (@mond)

“In January, I did meet someone and we’re taking it a little bit more seriously. And yeah, we are in a relationship,” he said. 

“There’s nothing to hide. What is there to hide? If the pandemic taught us one thing, it’s to live your life now,” he added. 

Raymond came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in an interview in August 2021. 

“I’m here to formally say that I am a proud member of the LGBTQ community. And it feels great saying that publicly because I am,” he said. 

“I am out to a lot of my close friends and I’m lucky that I have that support system around me to give me the confidence to really accept who I am and to love myself because not a lot of people have that,” he added.

RELATED: 'I never denied who I was': Raymond Gutierrez thanks supporters after coming out as gay

