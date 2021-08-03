




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'I never denied who I was': Raymond Gutierrez thanks supporters after coming out as gay
TV host Raymond Gutierrez
FrontRow/Released

                     

                        

                           
'I never denied who I was': Raymond Gutierrez thanks supporters after coming out as gay

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 3, 2021 - 2:59pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After coming out as gay, host-actor Raymond Gutierrez thanked his friends and family for giving him confidence to embrace himself. 



In a lengthy Instagram post, Raymond said he never denied who he was and he just never shared his story to the public. 



“I was never not out. I never denied who I was. I just never shared my story publicly until now. Growing up, it took a while for me to face my true identity, and figuring it out wasn’t easy. I went through a long period of time hating myself because society taught me that being different wasn’t the right path, especially for someone growing up in the public eye. I went through a dark phase of self destruction - creating unhealthy habits to have some sort of escape so I didn’t have to face my reality. I kept things to myself because I was scared to bring shame to my family, and didn’t know how others would treat me,” he said. 



“I’m thankful to those close to me - my friends and family for giving me the confidence to embrace myself fully without judgement. I consider myself lucky because some people don’t have a support system they can run to. Which is exactly why I’m sharing my story now. Because if there’s one thing I learned this past year and a half is that life is fleeting. I want to encourage those who feel alone that it’s never too late to love yourself, acknowledge those feelings and face your fears —- because it feels damn good to be on the other side,” he added. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Mond (@mond)








 



He also has a message to those saying that they knew him because they really never knew his story. 



“Sexuality shouldn’t define who you are and it should never hinder your greatness. For me personally, being in touch with my masculine and feminine side allowed me to push boundaries creatively and create magic with the projects I do. So to those saying 'we knew,' you never knew my story and my struggles. And if you’re reading this and you feel like you’re alone, I want to let you know that I went through the same things - you will be loved, your feelings are valid, and those who truly love you will stick around,” he said. 

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      RAYMOND GUTIEREREZ
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hindi ako naghuhubad': Ivana Alawi answers netizen calling her a 'bold star'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hindi ako naghuhubad': Ivana Alawi answers netizen calling her a 'bold star'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress and content creator Ivana Alawi answered a social media user calling her a “bold star".

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Ako ang nai-stress na magbayad': AJ Raval on gambler ex-boyfriend's debt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Ako ang nai-stress na magbayad': AJ Raval on gambler ex-boyfriend's debt


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress AJ Raval revealed she had a boyfriend who had too much debt because of gambling which she had to ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hindi naging kami': John Lloyd Cruz on relationship with Bea Alonzo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hindi naging kami': John Lloyd Cruz on relationship with Bea Alonzo


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor John Lloyd Cruz revealed that he and long-time on-screen partner Bea Alonzo never played sweet music together.&nbs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What makes the hunky Marco blush?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What makes the hunky Marco blush?


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Marco Gumabao is one of showbiz’s most handsome actors. A six-foot-tall hunk with well-defined abs, this certified bachelor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mark Bautista reflects on journey since coming out three years ago
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mark Bautista reflects on journey since coming out three years ago


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Mark Bautista has reflected on his journey since coming out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in February 2018 by way...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Alexa Ilacad to graduate from college with honors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alexa Ilacad to graduate from college with honors


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Alexa Ilacad is set to graduate from college. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Julius Naranjo, the man behind our golden girl Hidilyn Diaz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julius Naranjo, the man behind our golden girl Hidilyn Diaz


                              

                                                                  By Noel Ferrer |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Julius to Hidilyn: I am so proud of your achievements and everything you’ve accomplished. This journey has been long...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Joy Crookes wants new music to inspire people to be braver
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Joy Crookes wants new music to inspire people to be braver


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 22-year-old Brit-nominated Rising Star has been drawing comparisons to two iconic female singers, the late Amy Winehouse...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sanya set to explore off-beat roles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sanya set to explore off-beat roles


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sanya Lopez: I will accept whatever project is given to me. I trust (my management) because it is responsible for the success...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rayver Cruz tests his acting mettle again
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rayver Cruz tests his acting mettle again


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
He is one TV personality who can sing, dance, host and act. His work in All-Out Sundays (AOS), The Clash and Hanggang sa Dulo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with