'Here's to new beginnings': Jake Cuenca moves into new home post-split with Kylie Verzosa

Jake Cuenca: ‘I’m just happy to be given the opportunity to do different things.’

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Jake Cuenca has moved out of the condo he shared with ex-girlfriend Kylie Verzosa and into a new unit for a "new beginning."

Cuenca shared the new milestone in an Instagram post that sees the actor posing inside a mostly empty condo, with only a table, an aircon, and a few chairs inside.

"May this new home be blessed with laughter, hope, dreams, goals, creativity and expression," Cuenca wrote in the post's caption.

Fellow celebrities like Iza Calzado, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ria Atayde, and Michelle Madrigal expressed their support for a new phase in Cuenca's life.

Cuenca confirmed breaking up with Verzosa last April after dating for three years. The former beauty queen moved out of their shared condo unit a month later.

The actor has previously said that the breakup was not done out of anger, and that he will continue to support Versoza and pray for her success.

"Wherever you are or whatever you’re doing I will always be sending you love and positivity. Know that you will always have a person in me who will always be proud of you," Cuenca said then.

Earlier this month, Verzosa told host Vice Ganda that she missed Cuenca and thought he was the one for her, "Akala ko siya na. Akala ko na hindi na ako magkakaroon ng heartbreak. Akala ko siya na. Saka nagmahalan kami. We loved each other."

The Miss International 2016 winner also said that she never regretted their relationship, that she was still hurting and in the process of moving on.

