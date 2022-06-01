'Akala ko siya na': Kylie Verzosa opens up over heartbreak with Jake Cuenca

Jake Cuenca and Kylie Verzosa via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa admitted that she still misses ex-boyfriend Jake Cuenca.

In her recent interview with Vice Ganda in his YouTube channel, Kylie said that she thought that Jake was really the one for her.

"Akala ko siya na. Akala ko na hindi na ako magkakaroon ng heartbreak. Akala ko siya na. Saka nagmahalan kami. We loved each other," Kylie said.

"Sobrang happy kami sa relationship. At sobrang grateful ako sa relationship, sobra. Hindi ako in shock; pina-process ko po talaga. Process siya, hindi siya biglaan," she added.

Miss International 2016 said she never regretted their relationship.

"Naririnig ko sa ibang tao na parang sayang. Pero para sa akin, hindi kasi siya sayang — natulungan namin ang isa't isa, nagmahalan kami, nagtulungan kami sa isa't isa. So para sa akin, hindi 'yon sayang. Nag-grow kami together as individuals. So, bakit siya sayang?" she explained.

Kylie said that she's still hurting and in the process of moving on.

"Siyempre bago pa lang at saka masakit pa rin. Minsan, you can't especially kapag pagod ka na, hindi mo mahe-help na balikan. Doon ako nalulungkot pa rin. Alam mo 'yon? Weird siya. Siyempre gusto ko ipakita sa tao the best version of myself... Pero minsan I can't help na makita nila na hindi rin ako okay minsan."

"Siguro 'yun 'yung kinatakutan ko rin, kung ire-regret ko ba o hindi. Pero okay ako, sinusubukan ko na maging okay ngayon. Mukha akong okay ngayon pero sinusubukan ko na maging okay ngayon," she added. — Video from Vice Ganda YouTube channel

