'Hi bunso:' Dimples Romana shares sonogram image, writes message for baby

Dimples reveals her third pregnancy in a beautiful black-andwhite photo taken by Shaira Luna.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dimples Romana shared to her Instagram followers a first look of her third baby with a sonogram image, even writing her soon-to-be "bunso" a few sweet words.

Dimples posted the photo on her Instagram account, also expressing her amazement at the technology that allowed her to inside her tummy.

"Hi bunso, we can’t wait to hold you in our arms," Dimples wrote in the caption, calling her baby Elio.

The 37-year-old actress pointed out that in the image, Elio's foot is near his forehead, and that he "was munching and sucking on pretty much everything his hands can hold inside [the] womb."

Elio will be Dimples' third child with her husband Boyet Ahmee after Calliee and Alonzo; she announced the pregnancy last March, admitting that they weren't planning on another child but welcomed it nonetheless.

“I am very, very happy with where we were at. Kumbaga, I feel content in my heart. Kaya itong pagdating ng bagong blessing namin makes us even happier,” she said then.

