^

Entertainment

'Hi bunso:' Dimples Romana shares sonogram image, writes message for baby

Kristofer Purnell - The Philippine Star
May 18, 2022 | 5:59pm
'Hi bunso:' Dimples Romana shares sonogram image, writes message for baby
Dimples reveals her third pregnancy in a beautiful black-andwhite photo taken by Shaira Luna.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dimples Romana shared to her Instagram followers a first look of her third baby with a sonogram image, even writing her soon-to-be "bunso" a few sweet words.

Dimples posted the photo on her Instagram account, also expressing her amazement at the technology that allowed her to inside her tummy.

"Hi bunso, we can’t wait to hold you in our arms," Dimples wrote in the caption, calling her baby Elio.

The 37-year-old actress pointed out that in the image, Elio's foot is near his forehead, and that he "was munching and sucking on pretty much everything his hands can hold inside [the] womb."

Elio will be Dimples' third child with her husband Boyet Ahmee after Calliee and Alonzo; she announced the pregnancy last March, admitting that they weren't planning on another child but welcomed it nonetheless.

“I am very, very happy with where we were at. Kumbaga, I feel content in my heart. Kaya itong pagdating ng bagong blessing namin makes us even happier,” she said then.

RELATED: 'Grudges poison the heart': Dimples Romana shares tidbits about pregnancy; life as student, entrepreneur
 

DIMPLES ROMANA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Naging kami eventually': Heart Evangelista gets candid about one-night stand experience

'Naging kami eventually': Heart Evangelista gets candid about one-night stand experience

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista revealed that she experienced a "one-night stand" but said that the guy eventually became...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
TV and film director Laurenti Dyogi expressed in a recent press conference that he is not hoping anymore for the renewal...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Bandang huli, respect': 'Uniteam' Andrew E, 'Kakampink' Pokwang cross path in Boracay

'Bandang huli, respect': 'Uniteam' Andrew E, 'Kakampink' Pokwang cross path in Boracay

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
"Kakampink" Pokwang and "Uniteam" supporter Andrew E crossed paths in Boracay. 
Entertainment
fbtw
My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline an Atlanta music festival

My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline an Atlanta music festival

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Rock bands My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy are among the headliners of the 2022 Music Midtown Festival to be held this...
Entertainment
fbtw
My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline an Atlanta music festival

My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline an Atlanta music festival

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Rock bands My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy are among the headliners of the 2022 Music Midtown Festival to be held this...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Girls' Generation makes a group comeback, releases new album

Girls' Generation makes a group comeback, releases new album

By Marane A. Plaza | 4 hours ago
Girls' Generation is making a comeback as a full group in time for their 15th anniversary, SM Entertainment confirmed.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
Apple Music Live to debut with Harry Styles concert livestream

Apple Music Live to debut with Harry Styles concert livestream

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Apple Music will begin livestreaming several concerts of top artists in their brand new series entitled "Apple Music Live,"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin headline series together for first pairing; 'Franseth' trends on Twitter

Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin headline series together for first pairing; 'Franseth' trends on Twitter

By Marane A. Plaza | 5 hours ago
The love team pairing of Francine Diaz and Seth Federlin will be tested for the first time with their new drama series "Dirty...
Entertainment
fbtw
Elizabeth Olsen reveals she's yet to meet Marvel co-star John Krasinski

Elizabeth Olsen reveals she's yet to meet Marvel co-star John Krasinski

By Marane A. Plaza | 5 hours ago
Actress Elizabeth Olsen revealed that she's never met Marvel co-star John Krasinski in person yet, despite appearing...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Spider-Man' movies director Jon Watts to helm new 'Star Wars' series

'Spider-Man' movies director Jon Watts to helm new 'Star Wars' series

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Director Jon Watts will be moving from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a galaxy far, far away after being tapped to create...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with