^

Entertainment

Is Johnny Depp dating his lawyer at trial vs ex Amber Heard?

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 13, 2022 | 3:12pm
Is Johnny Depp dating his lawyer at trial vs ex Amber Heard?
US actor Johnny Depp speaks to his attorney, Camille Vasquez, during the $50 million Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 12, 2022. Allegations of domestic abuse levelled against Johnny Depp by Amber Heard have had a "devastating" impact on his career, his lawyers said Tuesday at the opening of the actor's defamation case against his former wife.
AFP / Brendan Smialowski

MANILA, Philippines  — The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to grab attention with more information coming out, but online spectators have their eyes locked on a different banter involving the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

Clips of the trial have been going viral on social media, particularly of Depp interacting with one of his lawyers, Camille Vasquez, in a seemingly intimate way.

These clips show the two sharing light-hearted laughs and smiles, Depp adjusting the attorney's chair and phone cable, and Vasquez assuringly tapping the actor on the shoulder.

The exchanges have led to netizens speculating that the two have begun dating, but sources close to Vasquez told media outlet TMZ that their relationship is purely professional and friendly, adding that the attorney is already seriously dating a British real estate agent.

Related: Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5M for 'Pirates' 6 — agent

While these sources have thumbed down such rumors between Depp and Vasquez, they say these speculations are backing a victory for Depp in the ongoing trial.

Depp is suing his ex-wife Heard for defamation after she wrote a 2018 article for The Washington Post claiming she was a victim of domestic abuse; Depp's name was not mentioned in the article. Heard is counter-suing with allegations that Depp abused her while under the influence.

The trial is currently on break until May 16 where Heard is expected to continue being cross-examined by Vasquez and the rest of Depp's legal team. Vasquez will focus on litigation over contractual situations during the duration of the trial.

RELATED: Amber Heard 'Aquaman 2' appearance allegedly slashed as petition reaches 3M signatures

AMBER HEARD

JOHNNY DEPP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'I miss your old boobs': Derek Ramsay says as Ellen Adarna gets rid of breast implants

'I miss your old boobs': Derek Ramsay says as Ellen Adarna gets rid of breast implants

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Ellen Adarna revealed that she had her breast implants removed.
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World Philippines 2022: Get to know Hans Montenegro's daughter Ashley Subijano Montenegro

Miss World Philippines 2022: Get to know Hans Montenegro's daughter Ashley Subijano Montenegro

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Russia's Rutube video platform remained offline for a second day on Tuesday, after a massive cyberattack knocked...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World Philippines 2022: Get to know Hans Montenegro's daughter Ashley Subijano Montenegro

Miss World Philippines 2022: Get to know Hans Montenegro's daughter Ashley Subijano Montenegro

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Russia's Rutube video platform remained offline for a second day on Tuesday, after a massive cyberattack knocked...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Every week tinitimbang kami': Charlie Dizon recalls hardship as K-pop trainee
play
Exclusive

'Every week tinitimbang kami': Charlie Dizon recalls hardship as K-pop trainee

By Marane A. Plaza | 2 days ago
As Kapamiya star starred in Philstar.com's fashion editorial shoot, the actress shared her personal experiences from her short...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Every week tinitimbang kami': Charlie Dizon recalls hardship as K-pop trainee
play
Exclusive

'Every week tinitimbang kami': Charlie Dizon recalls hardship as K-pop trainee

By Marane A. Plaza | 2 days ago
As Kapamiya star starred in Philstar.com's fashion editorial shoot, the actress shared her personal experiences from her short...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial docu films to stream on&nbsp;Discovery+

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial docu films to stream on Discovery+

By Marane A. Plaza | 33 minutes ago
Entertainment streaming app discovery+ gives Filipinos a sweet deal this month with a 7-day free trial available...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo's characters for Philippine remake of K-drama 'Start-Up' unveiled

Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo's characters for Philippine remake of K-drama 'Start-Up' unveiled

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 hour ago
GMA Network gave a sneak peek of actor Alden Richards as 'Good Boy' in "Start Up PH," the Philippine adaptation of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'No more tears, no more pain': Sharon Cuneta, Gina Alajar pay tribute to long-time friend Fanny Serrano

'No more tears, no more pain': Sharon Cuneta, Gina Alajar pay tribute to long-time friend Fanny Serrano

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Actress Sharon Cuneta paid tribute to her long-time friend Fanny Serrano who died recently. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Trenta usapan natin': Daniel Padilla ready to marry Kathryn Bernardo

'Trenta usapan natin': Daniel Padilla ready to marry Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla told girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo that he is ready to marry her. 
Entertainment
fbtw
In photos: Inside Adam Levine's Los Angeles mansion sold for $51M

In photos: Inside Adam Levine's Los Angeles mansion sold for $51M

By Marane A. Plaza | 5 hours ago
Musician Adam Levine just sold his Los Angeles mansion for $51M, which he previously bought from Ben Affleck and Jennifer...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with