Is Johnny Depp dating his lawyer at trial vs ex Amber Heard?

US actor Johnny Depp speaks to his attorney, Camille Vasquez, during the $50 million Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 12, 2022. Allegations of domestic abuse levelled against Johnny Depp by Amber Heard have had a "devastating" impact on his career, his lawyers said Tuesday at the opening of the actor's defamation case against his former wife.

MANILA, Philippines — The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to grab attention with more information coming out, but online spectators have their eyes locked on a different banter involving the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

Clips of the trial have been going viral on social media, particularly of Depp interacting with one of his lawyers, Camille Vasquez, in a seemingly intimate way.

These clips show the two sharing light-hearted laughs and smiles, Depp adjusting the attorney's chair and phone cable, and Vasquez assuringly tapping the actor on the shoulder.

The exchanges have led to netizens speculating that the two have begun dating, but sources close to Vasquez told media outlet TMZ that their relationship is purely professional and friendly, adding that the attorney is already seriously dating a British real estate agent.

While these sources have thumbed down such rumors between Depp and Vasquez, they say these speculations are backing a victory for Depp in the ongoing trial.

Depp is suing his ex-wife Heard for defamation after she wrote a 2018 article for The Washington Post claiming she was a victim of domestic abuse; Depp's name was not mentioned in the article. Heard is counter-suing with allegations that Depp abused her while under the influence.

The trial is currently on break until May 16 where Heard is expected to continue being cross-examined by Vasquez and the rest of Depp's legal team. Vasquez will focus on litigation over contractual situations during the duration of the trial.

