Amber Heard 'Aquaman 2' appearance allegedly slashed as petition reaches 3M signatures

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 5, 2022 | 8:40am
Amber Heard as Princess Mera in "Aquaman"
Warner Bros. / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Amid an ongoing defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, actress Amber Heard now finds her most popular film role in further jeopardy after a petition to have her removed from "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" surpassed three million signatures.

A petition posted on Change.org two years ago is asking executives at Warner Bros. to "do the right thing" and take out Heard from the sequel to 2018's "Aquaman." Heard portrays Mera, the love interest of the movie's tituar character played by Jason Momoa.

Information behind petition says that "Heard has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp" and since their divorce in 2016 the actress has "systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood, repeating multiple accounts of fake incidents in which she had actually abused Depp, but lied and created false accounts of him being the abuser."

Meanwhile film journalist Grace Randolph claims that Heard's role in "Aquaman 2" has been severely limited down to 10 minutes, though there is no confirmation yet as well as if such a decision came before or after the defamation trial proceedings.

Few details regarding the movie's plot is known, though information from the recent 2022 CinemaCon say that Momoa's Aquaman will team up with villain and brother Orm to combat Black Manta, as well as reports of Aquaman and Meera's child being central to the story.

Depp, famous for playing Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Carribean" movies is suing his ex-wife Heard for defamation after she wrote a 2018 article for The Washington Post claiming she was a victim of domestic abuse; Depp's name was not mentioned in the article. Heard is counter-suing with allegations that Depp indeed abuse her while under influence.

Days after the article was released, Depp was dropped from future "Pirates of the Caribbean" projects and in 2020 was "asked to resign" from his role in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise (also under Warner Bros.) after he lost a libel case where British newspaper The Sun described him as a wife-beater.

The defamation trial is currently on its third week, with Heard expected to take the stand and be cross-examined by lawyers.

