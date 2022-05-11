Britney Spears shares nude pre-pregnancy photos

In this file photo taken on April 12, 2018, singer Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Pop singer Britney Spears has cancelled her residency in Las Vegas to care for her sick father, putting off her career indefinitely, she said Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Britney Spears surprised her fans after posting a series of photos on Instagram where she bared it all once more, taken weeks before she learned she was expecting again.

Britney's first post was a photo dump of six pictures, the same image but with different filters, of herself fully nude as she covered her upper half with her hands and her nether regions by a pink heart emoji.

"Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me," Britney wrote in the caption. "Why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation?"

The singer is expecting her third child after 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden from her ex-husband Kevin Federline, and her first with fiance Sam Asghari who proposed to her in September 2021.

Related: Britney Spears, newly free, says she is pregnant

She announced the pregnancy last April 2022 after a trip to Hawaii — also via Instagram — admitting that she may not be in public as often because of it, and so she could privately enjoy life after her years-long conservatorship.

Some time later Britney followed up with a trio of filtered bare photos, this time saying, "Don’t underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick!"

Her last photo dump was another set of nude images, where Britney expressed her love for all her fans and supporters.

In between the photo sets, Britney posted images and a video of baby-themed chocolate and a late Mother's Day greeting through a reposted video as she was bedridden with a migraine on the special day.

Britney and Sam are currently in the middle of planning their wedding, with fashion designer Donatella Versace herself confirming to be making the pop star's bridal dress.

RELATED: Britney Spears shares details about upcoming tell-all book, wedding