Miss World Philippines announces 2022 pageant challenges, venues

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
May 9, 2022 | 4:33pm
Miss World Philippines announces 2022 pageant challenges, venues
Simply dubbed, "When Worlds Meet," the early afternoon soiree also presented a few of the official delegates, such as early favorites Ashley Subijano Montenegro (Makati), Maria Gigante (Cebu), Kimberly Tiquestiques (Bulacan) and Simon Nadine Bornilla (Marinduque).
Philstar.com / Earl D. C. Bracamonte

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss World Philippines (MWP) organization officially greenlighted its 2022 pre-pageant season when it inked a partnership agreement with Megaworld Hotels & Resorts as its official residence, as well as venue for upcoming events and activities.

"We are extremely honored to have partnered with one of the country's leading and most prestigious hotel chains, and their world-class accommodations and services are truly befitting for our future queens," intoned national director Arnold L. Vegafria. 

"We partnered with them because of their belief in what the MWP organization does. We share the same advocacy of uplifting the beauty of Filipinas," he added.

The partnership deal was signed by Kingsford Manila general manager Joe Fijardo and Megaworld Hotels & Resorts managing director Cleofe Albiso, together with MWP vice-president Ryan Ros Calmante and Vegafria.

This year's eventual winner will automatically win the special title as Miss Megaworld 2022 and will lend her voice to the hotel chain's various initiatives.

Several Megaworld properties will serve as the official venue of various MWP preliminary pageant challenges, such as:

- Head Shot, May 10, Richmond Eastwood
- Beach Beauty, May 15-18, Savoy/Belmont Boracay
- Head to Head, Round 1, May 20
  Round 2, May 23, Twin Lakes Tagaytay
- Talent presentation/Beauty with a Purpose, May 24, Lucky Chinatown

The Personality Development sessions will unfold at Belmont Manila while the National Costume competition will happen at the Venice Piazza Mall in McKinley Hill. And on pageant week, from June 1 to 6, Kingsford Manila will be the candidates' official residence.

"I've met some of the best people here in Kingsford Manila. They're very welcoming. I believe I'm the first beauty queen that they've sponsored. When they opened last November, in time for my send-off to Puerto Rico, they made me feel truly special. I even had my own butler, something you don't experience everyday. I was treated like a queen!" related reigning Miss World Philippines Tracy Maureen Perez of her memorable stay at the hotel.

The Miss World Philippines 2022 coronation night will unfold on June 5 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. There are plans to have reigning Miss Supranational Chanique Rabe of Namibia and Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawaska of Poland to grace the final show.

MISS WORLD

MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES
