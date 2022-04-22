Hans Montenegro's daughter joins Miss World Philippines 2022; full list of contestants

MANILA, Philippines — "We’re ready for you World!"

Such was how Ashley Subijano Montenegro, daughter of actor, model and TV host Hans Montenegro, announced on Instagram yesterday that she is following the footsteps of her mom Cara Subijano, a Miss World 1994 Top 10 finisher.

Montenegro was among the 35 official candidates presented yesterday by the Miss World Philippines (MWP) organization for its 2022 pageant.

The MWP organization has consistently sent high-caliber queens to the international stage. The 2021 winners has, thus far, made a good showing on the global arena.

Dindi Pajares, Top 12, Miss Supranational

Emmanuelle Vera, 3rd runner-up, Reina Hispanoamericana

Tatiana Austria, 1st runner-up, Miss Eco Teen International

Tracy Maureen Perez, Top 13, Miss World

Kathleen Paton, Winner, Miss Eco International

Michelle Arceo, 1st runner-up, Miss Environment International

Here's the list of 2022 MWP official candidates:

- Angel Jed Z. Catorre

- Maica Martinez

- Marie Louise

- Shaina Rose M. Ico

- Maria Nina Soriano

- Lady Justerinnie Santos

- Kim Tiquestiques

- Beatriz Mclelland

- Simone Nadine Bornilla

- Ivanna Kamil S. Pacis

- Erika T. Vinculado

- Kevyn Alessandrea Mateo

- Cassandra Chan

- Loraine Joy Arpia

- Anje Mae Manipol

- Paula Madarieta Ortega

- Justine Felizarte

- Ingrid Santamaria

- Kayla Ariadne Tiongson

- Samantha Gabronino

- Alana Joaquin

- Angela Teng

- Gwendolyne Fourniol

- Ashley Subijano Montenegro

- Maria Gigante

- Patricia Mcgee

- Patricia Dizon

- Carla Manuel

- Kristal Marie Gante

- Natazha Vea Bautista

- Erika Kristensen

- Alison Black

- Charyzah Esparrago

- Marinel Tungol

- Blessie Villablanca

Like last year, eight titles are to given away this season, together with two runners-up titles. Of the 2021 titleholders, there are still two who have yet to compete at their respective international pageants - Shaira Rebortera for the Miss Multinational in India next month and Trisha Martinez for Miss Tourism International. The date and venue of the latter pageant is yet to be determined and arranged.

Of the 2019 queens, it was Miss Multinational Philippines Isabela de Leon who was not able to compete, due to the global pandemic that necessitated the cancellation of the international pageant finals for the years 2020 and 2021.

The Miss World-Philippines 2022 coronation night is scheduled to unfold on June 5 is SM Mall of Asia Arena.

