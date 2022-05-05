^

Darth Vader appearance teased in new 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' trailer on Star Wars Day

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 5, 2022 | 8:02pm
Ewan McGregor as the titular character in "Obi-Wan Kenobi"
Disney and Lucasfilm

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of a galaxy far, far away were given a real treat when a new trailer for the upcoming "Star Wars" limited series "Obi-Wan Kenobi' with Ewan McGregor returning as the popular Jedi master dropped on Star Wars Day, May the Fourth.

This is the second trailer of the highly-anticipated "Star Wars" project which has been in development for many years since Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" takes places ten years after "Star Wars: The Revenge of the Sith," chronologically the third film in the Skywalker saga where Obi-Wan's apprentice Anakin Skywalker was corrupted and fell to the dark side to become the famous villain Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan has chosen exile on the Skywalker's home planet Tattooine as the Empire continues to hunt Jedis, and the series seems to suggest the Jedi must turn attention away from Anakin's hidden son Luke —  whom Obi-Wan briefly trains in "Star Wars: A New Hope" some years later.

Hayden Christensen, who portrayed Anakin as an adult in the "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" as well as "Revenge of the Sith," was announced to return in the series — and fans finally got their first glimpse of the Sith Lord after missing him entirely in the first trailer.

The end of the trailer sees Vader's robotic parts being pieced together, his chest computer turning on, and hearing his iconic masked breaths just as Obi-Wan dreadfully open his eyes. Hayden or Vader's face is yet to be shown, though Disney may opt to leave that reveal to the audiences themselves.

Other new footage shows action scenes (particularly of Obi-Wan and Moses Ingram's Reva), the first appearance of comedian Kumail Nanjiani, and Obi-Wan talking to Joel Edgerton's Owen Lars, the adoptive uncle of Luke. Edgerton reprises his role from the "Star Wars" prequels along with Bonnie Piesse's Beru Lars.

Also in the cast of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" are Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Maya Erskine, and Benny Safdie. Deborah Chow, who worked on another "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian," is directing all six episodes.

DARTH VADER

OBI-WAN KENOBI

STAR WARS
