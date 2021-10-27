



































































 




   

   









Movies

                        
Hayden Christensen to return as Anakin Skywalker in new 'Star Wars' series

                        

                        
Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 27, 2021 | 7:01pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Hayden Christensen to return as Anakin Skywalker in new 'Star Wars' series
Christensen as seen in a scene from "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith."
Lucasfilm Ltd.

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — *Deep heavy breathing*



Hayden Christensen is set to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker from the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy in for the upcoming live-action series "Ahsoka."



This is the second piece of news of Christensen coming back to the "Star Wars" universe after it was unveiled last December that he would be returning as Darth Vader — the identity Anakin takes after falling to the Dark Side — in the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" live-action series starring Ewan McGregor.



The "Ahsoka" series will revolve around the Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, a fan-favorite for many who watched several animated "Star Wars" shows.



Ahsoka made her live-action debut during the second season of "The Mandalorian," played by Rosario Dawson who will again play the character for this new series.



It is still unclear what kind of role Christensen will play since "Ahsoka," like "The Mandalorian," is set five years after "Return of the Jedi" — where Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader dies at the end of the film. "Obi-Wan Kenobi," on the other hand, is set 10 years after "Revenge of the Sith," where Anakin becomes Vader.



No additional details have been released, but since Ahsoka was the "padawan" or apprentice of Anakin in "Star Wars" canon, Christensen may appear in flashback sequences.



Another possibility is he will take the form of a Force ghost. In the 2004 digital restoration of "Return of the Jedi," "Star Wars" creator George Lucas altered the ending where the spirit of Anakin Skywalker is portrayed by Christensen instead of the original actor Sebastian Shaw.



Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of "The Mandalorian," helms "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Production wrapped last month and it is scheduled to be released sometime in 2022.



Longtime "Star Wars" collaborator Dave Filoni will be the writer for "Ahsoka," and "The Mandalorian" creator Jon Favreau will serve as en executive producer. Filming of the show will begin early next year.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

