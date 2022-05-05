'Was that Will Smith?': Chris Rock jokes after Dave Chappelle attacked onstage

Dave Chapelle was hailed as the most-touring comic in the international circuit as he has performed at over 1,600 shows in four years.

MANILA, Philippines — Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage while he was performing at the "Netflix Is A Joke" comedy festival in Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.

Numerous videos were posted online seeing a man rushing onto the stage, tackling Chappelle, run behind a screen, and later being escorted out by security. Audience members were asked to leave their phones prior to the event, so details about the assault are still being pieced together.

Chappelle was reportedly unharmed from the altercation and proceeded with his comedy routine at Netflix's first-ever live comedy festival, joking that the intruder was a trans man.

According to ABC News, fellow comedian Chris Rock — who had an earlier set at the comedy festival — also went up on stage and said "Was that Will Smith?"

It can be recalled that at the recent 2022 Academy Awards, Smith walked up onstage and slapped Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett's shaved head.

Later that evening, Smith received the Oscar for Best Actor and gave an emotional speech showing regret for his actions. He apologized further in the following days, but the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts, and Sciences made the decision to ban Smith from all Academy events for the next ten years.

Chappelle is no stranger to controversy as he has delivered jokes regarding transgender people, sparking rumors that he is transphobic, and in his Netflix comedy special "The Closer" elaborated further on jokes about the LGBTQ+ community.

This led to Netflix boss Ted Sarandos defending the comedian's comments, protests against the special, and the suspension — and later reinstating — of several staff who participated in said protests.

