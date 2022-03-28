^

Entertainment

Will Smith wins Best Actor, punches Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
March 28, 2022 | 11:30am
Will Smith wins Best Actor, punches Chris Rock at Oscars 2022
US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
AFP / Robyn Beck

MANILA, Philippines — Will Smith accepted the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27.

"Love will make you do crazy things," he said in his acceptance speech, seemingly alluding to what he did moments before he was proclaimed the winner.

Earlier in the ceremonies, Will appeared onstage to punch Chris Rock on the face over an on-stage joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's appearance, a moment at Sunday's gala that immediately went viral and left stunned viewers questioning if it had been scripted or genuine. 

The altercation happened live on stage during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, which is currently taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on Sunday night, Los Angeles time (March 27).

Chris was on stage to present the award for Best Documentary, when he made a joke about the appearance of Jada, Will's wife. 

Jada annnounced last year that she shaved her head over her struggles with an illness called Alopecia. She publicly revealed her diagnosis in 2018.

During his bit, the comedian gestured to her and quipped, “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” which was an apparent reference to the actress’ bald head. This joke appeared to instigate Will’s outburst.

During the joke, Pinkett Smith could be seen in the audience with her husband, rolling her eyes at the comment.

In a moment that triggered awkward silence and confusion in the Dolby Theatre, Smith strode up to Rock and hit him.

After swinging a punch on Chris' face, Will went back to his seat, and was seen yelling, "Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!" 

These forced the producers to bleep out several seconds of audio from the televised broadcast in the United States.

A shocked Chris commented on stage, "That was the greatest night in the history of television!"

According to The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg, in attendance, a tearful Smith needed to be "pulled aside and comforted" by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry during a commercial break.

"Will and Chris, we're going to solve that like family. Right now we're moving on with love," said Sean "Diddy" Combs, presenting the next section.

Will and Jada have been married since 1997, and have been making headlines recently due to their reportedly "open marriage" which they've been sharing on Jada's online talk show "Red Table Talk" on Facebook Watch. — With reports from Agence France-Presse

RELATED: Hollywood celebrates at Oscars 2022 as 'CODA' seeks top prize

ACADEMY AWARDS 2022

OSCARS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Paolo Contis, Yen Santos spotted anew holding hands in Rockwell

Paolo Contis, Yen Santos spotted anew holding hands in Rockwell

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Rumored celebrity couple Paolo Contis and Yen Santos were spotted anew holding hands in Rockwell, Makati. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
After Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez opened up being the third party with now husband Ogie Alcasid and his then wife Michelle...
Entertainment
fbtw
Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
After Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez opened up being the third party with now husband Ogie Alcasid and his then wife Michelle...
Entertainment
fbtw
AJ&nbsp;raval chooses to ignore scandals

AJ raval chooses to ignore scandals

By Leah Salterio | 12 hours ago
“F…k them all!”
Entertainment
fbtw
After three-month break, Mike Enriquez is back to deliver the news

After three-month break, Mike Enriquez is back to deliver the news

By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
Mike Enriquez is back in the game and in tip-top shape to break down the day’s hottest issues and deliver the news....
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Oscars 2022: Full list of winners

Oscars 2022: Full list of winners

By Marane A. Plaza | 25 minutes ago
The 94th Academy Awards ceremony has produced a number of historic wins, as well as some drama. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Oscars 2022 win caps Campion's triumphant Hollywood return

Oscars 2022 win caps Campion's triumphant Hollywood return

By Neil Sands | 42 minutes ago
After shunning Hollywood for more than a decade, pioneering New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion has conquered Tinseltown on...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hollywood celebrates at Oscars 2022 as 'CODA' seeks top prize

Hollywood celebrates at Oscars 2022 as 'CODA' seeks top prize

By Andrew Marszal | 2 hours ago
The Oscars returned to Hollywood on Sunday, where dramas "CODA," "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" are expected to vie...
Entertainment
fbtw
In photos: Stars shimmer at Oscars 2022 red carpet

In photos: Stars shimmer at Oscars 2022 red carpet

By Andrew Marszal | 2 hours ago
Hollywood's brightest stars hit the Oscars red carpet in high style on a spectacular sunny day in Los Angeles, as the movie...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lunch Out Loud&rsquo;s Maritest and other variants of &lsquo;Maritess&rsquo;

Lunch Out Loud’s Maritest and other variants of ‘Maritess’

By Pat-P Daza | 12 hours ago
Last Saturday, my friends and I were in the mood for ramen. Our host suggested Ramen Ron, located on the ground floor of Edades...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with