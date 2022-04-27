Will Smith movies on hold following 10 years Oscars ban

US actor Will Smith with wife Jada Pinkett Smith (left); Will slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022 (right).

MANILA, Philippines — Jada Pinkett Smith’s panel show “Red Table Talk” addressed the Will-Smith Chris Rock Oscars incident, as relayed in a pre-taped episode of the Emmy-Winning Facebook Watch series.

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls,” a statement title card said on screen opening the episode of the show which featured Janelle Monae as a guest.

“Until then… the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us,” the statement added.

It was not clear when the episode focusing on the issue will be aired, but nonetheless confirmed that it will be tackled in some capacity.

The physical altercation between Smith and Rock at the Oscars 2022 was controversial to say the least. The domino effect that followed is noteworthy, including Smith’s 10-year ban from the Oscars.

Will addressed Rock in an apology after the incident, saying, “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” Smith wrote.

Since the incident, several projects of Smith have been put on hold, including "Bad Boys 4" and the planned Netflix film "Fast and Loose."

