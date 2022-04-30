Will Ashley and Elijah Alejo have their hands full after Prima Donnas

After their stint in the drama series’ book two, Kapuso rising stars Will Ashley (right) and Elijah Alejo are ready for their next acting venture. He stars in the upcoming GMA 7 series, The Fake Life, while she graces shows like Wish Ko Lang!. The Kapuso talents will surely agree with Prima Donnas director Gina Alajar that ‘acting is a 24/7 education’ and working with every director and in every project allows them to learn more about their craft.

The Prima Donnas set has become another playground for young stars Will Ashley and Elijah Alejo to further understand the intricacies of acting as a craft. Give them more time to grow up in taking on new and meaty roles, they will form part of GMA 7’s future entertainment industry with the likes of Sparkle Sweethearts and Sparkada.

Now that the Monday-through-Saturday drama series will have its season finale today after Eat, Bulaga, Will and Elijah are gearing up for their next acting venture.

“It’s very challenging,” said Will of his character in the upcoming series, The Fake Life, in a recent press conference via Zoom. The role is different from his Prima Donnas’ Nolan, a good friend of Jillian Ward’s Donna Marie. “Sobrang daming mga unexpected na ginagawa nung character ko (He is doing many unexpected things in it). (Yung) character ko po dito ay puno ng galit, puno ng paghihiganti. He will fall in love and we’ll see what will happen to him from there. (We’ll see) if love will melt his heart (or soften him) and what’s the reason of his revenge.”

Wrapping her head around some dramatic portrayal is Elijah, who will guest in such shows as Wish Ko Lang!.

“It still depends on what they (people behind my talent management will) give me,” said she, who has done a convincing kontrabida character as Brianna, of possible project preferences. “I’m still open to kontrabida roles and playing kontrabida, since I have enjoyed it. Actually, in Prima Donnas season one, I got very nervous doing my scenes because it was my first time to be a kontrabida. Since (I was doing them) with Jillian (Ward) and Tita Aiko (Melendez), (I would ask for their comments) like ‘Tita, OK po ba yung pagsalita ko?’, ‘Jill, OK ba ako? Nakakatakot ba ako? Nakakamaldita ba ako? Nakakaasar ba ako?’ Then, nung tumagal, medyo naging OK na ako. I have become more confident to play kontrabida.”

Like any young actors out there, who are still learning the ropes of acting, Will and Elijah accept any role that is served on their plate.

“Nagkaroon naman po ako ng mga mababait na roles,” said she. “Memorable is the one I did in Wish Ko Lang!, it was super dramatic, talagang malayo from my being a kontrabida and from my mababait na roles before.” Her high school student character went through the ordeal of being abused by family members. The young star was also seen acting as a quirky sister in I Can See You: The Lookout.

Among the GMA talents, Will, Elijah and Jillian are not yet part of a Sparkle loveteam, so they can work in a show with or without a partner.

“Now, I’m just enjoying a solo (career), parang nabigyan po ako nang magandang opportunidad na gumawa ng isang role talaga na pakiramdam ko na tatak sa maraming tao,” said Will of his The Fake Life role. “I have no idea if there are plans for me to be paired up (with another artist) and what I can say is I enjoy going solo, which allows me to explore. Whatever GMA gives, I will accept it. They know what’s better for me.”

As for Elijah, she said that “I don’t know if I will be a part of the next Sparkle Sweethearts, kung magkaka-love team po ako. As of now, solo po muna ako (I’m pursuing a solo career). Kung kanino man ako i-partner, pwede po. If I will have like a solo guesting, go lang po ako. Whatever career path they have (set) for me, I’ll do my best.”

Since the two rising stars are in their teens, they have the luxury of time to give different aspects and genres of acting a try and eventually find their niche.

“I have encountered (and worked with) many very good actors and directors and learned lessons from them that I can use in my work and career and will help me grow,” said Will.

Elijah, for her part, shared that from being a child to teen star, she has understood the value of professionalism and being on time. “May mga natutunan po ako sa perspective ng ibang tao, sa perspective ng mga character ko (I have learned lessons from the perspectives of fellow workers and characters), malaking bagay din po yun para sa akin.”

Helping them understand well the rudiments of acting and mentoring them on the entertainment business is the series director Gina Alajar.

“I always say this na nag-uumpisa sila ngayon (they are starting to build their careers) and they’ve shown great potentials and they’ve shown great talents. Now, it’s up to them if they will take care of it (their talent),” said she, “mahaba pa ang tatakbuhin nila dito sa buhay ng showbiz, dito sa industriyang ito. Hindi sila dapat makuntento sa kung anuman ang meron sila ngayon, kung sa anuman ang alam nila ngayon (because) acting is a 24/7 education, right? It changes every day, hindi ka pu-pwedeng mag-stay sa isang kind ng acting. Sinasabi ko nga eh, ang pag-iyak (ay) iba-ibang klase yan, hindi ka pwedeng umiyak ng pare-pareho.”

Part of the artists’ growth, added the actress-turned-director, is they “have to mature,” to discover different approaches in accessing emotions that will make them, for instance, cry. “Never stop learning. My advice is not to stop learning,” added she. “(Working with) every director and in every project, they have something to learn and ‘wag nilang aalisin yung sa sarili nila yung pagkakataon na kunin nila ang lahat ng matututunan nila that will make them grow.”

With that, Will and Elijah are ready for any acting assignments that will come their way.