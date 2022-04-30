^

Jodi Sta. Maria gives thumbs-up to spoof of Broken Marriage Vow scene

Bot Glorioso - The Philippine Star
April 30, 2022 | 12:00am
Jodi Sta. Maria gives thumbs-up to spoof of Broken Marriage Vow scene
Jodi Sta. Maria (left photo with costar Zanjoe Marudo) tells digital content creator AC Soriano, who has been impersonating her The Broken Marriage Vow character Dr. Jill for two months now, to continue making people happy with his talent
Jodi Sta. Maria’s portrayal of a betrayed wife in the Kapamilya series The Broken Marriage Vow (TBMV) became a trending topic anew online after content creator AC Soriano started streaming what he dubbed as Jodi Sta. Maria: The Unauthorized Rusical.

According to reports, AC (or @ItsACsLife on social media) has been impersonating Jodi’s character for nearly two months now, including her signature hairdo and fashion sense as Dr. Jill Ilustre.

However, it was only a few days ago when Jodi finally got to watch the live Rusical — inspired by the term popularized by RuPaul’s Drag Race — including the now-viral remix of her dialogue in The Broken Marriage Vow.

During the virtual media conference held Tuesday, Jodi expressed appreciation for AC’s effort in coming up with a remix version of her dialogue in the TBMV dinner scene, as well as spoofing her characters in past TV soaps.

“Gumawa s’ya ng sarili n’yang remix ng ‘Your daughter is sleeping with my husband’ and then prior to that, he had this line, ‘Papunta pa lang tayo sa exciting part,’” began Jodi. “We got to exchange messages on IG and then, he invited me if I could watch the performance. I stayed up until 11 p.m., way past my bedtime, and then I watched his performance.”

Jodi said she was so impressed by AC’s talent that she couldn’t help but praise his IG live performance and send him a congratulatory message “because he’s so good. It was like a one-man show and he was able to do everything — from costume changes to the music and editing of the videos — ang galing!”

AC Soriano
AC Soriano’s screenshot from Instagram

As those tuned in to the drama series would know, it was the dinner scene where Jodi’s character revealed the cheating by uttering the unforgettable “your daughter is sleeping with my husband” line in front of her husband David (Zanjoe Marudo), his other woman Lexy (Sue Ramirez) and the latter’s parents. It recently made buzz online following AC’s remix with Benny Benassi’s Satisfaction.

In the same media call, showbiz reporter MJ Felipe requested Jodi to recreate the said viral remix to which the actress initially hesitated to oblige.

“Oh my God, MJ! You put me on the spot,” gushed Jodi with both hands covering her face.

After a little more prodding, Jodi gamely delivered her lines, “Your daughter is sleeping with my husband, your daughter is sleeping with my husband. Nabuntis ni David ang anak ninyo at pumunta s’ya ng Amerika para ipa-abort ang bata! Your daughter?” to the beat of the song.

Asked if she would sing and dance to the remix version, Jodi quipped, “Well, sana kung nabigyan ako ng pagkakataon (laughs).”

Kidding aside, Jodi said she told AC to continue making people happy with his talent. “Thumbs-up talaga ako sa ginawa n’ya. Nakakatuwa talaga.”

