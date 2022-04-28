3 Binibining Pilipinas candidates withdraw; Hipon Girl is Binibini no. 8
MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) announced the official order of candidates who will compete at the 2022 edition of Binibining Pilipinas.
BPCI also announced that Patricia Ann Tan, Ma. Isabela David and Joanna Marie Rabe replaced Gwendoline Meliz Soriano, Ma. Francesca Taruc and Iman Franchesca Cristal after they filed their withdrawal days after their announcement as official candidates.
The official roster of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates are:
Candidate #1 - Stacey Daniella Gabriel
Candidate #2 - Krizzia Lynn Moreno
Candidate #3 - Diana Joy Pinto
Candidate #4 - Jane Darren Genobisa
Candidate #5 - Karen Laurrie Mendoza
Candidate #6 - Elda Louise Aznar
Candidate #7 - Graciella Sheine Lehmann
Candidate #8 - Nicole Budol
Candidate #9 - Natasha Ellema Jung
Candidate #10 - Fatima Kate Bisan
Candidate #11 - Esel Mae Pabillaran
Candidate #12 - Leslie Avila
Candidate #13 - Patricia Ann Tan
Candidate #14 - Joanna Day
Candidate #15 - Nyca Mae Bernardo
Candidate #16 - Jeriza Uy
Candidate #17 - Chelsea Fernandez
Candidate #18 - Ma. Isabela David
Candidate #19 - Ira Patricia Malaluan
Candidate #20– Joanna Marie Rabe
Candidate #21 - Gracia Elizabetta Mendoza
Candidate #22 - Joanna Ricci Alajar
Candidate #23 - Nicole Borromeo
Candidate #24 - Patricia Samantha Go
Candidate #25 - Annalena Lakrini
Candidate #26 - Cyrille Payumo
Candidate #27 - Jessica Rose McEwen
Candidate #28–Gabrielle Camille Basiano
Candidate #29 - Mariella Esguerra
Candidate #30 - Jashmin-Lyn Dimaculangan
Candidate #31 - Yllana Marie Aduana
Candidate #32 - Anna Carres De Mesa
Candidate #33 - Mary Justinne Punsalang
Candidate #34 - Christine Juliane Opiaza
Candidate #35 - Diana Mackey
Candidate #36 - Jannine Navarro
Candidate #37 - Eiffel Janell Rosalita
Candidate #38 - Ethel Abellanosa
Candidate #39 - Jasmine Omay
Candidate #40 - Roberta AngelaTamondong
The first public appearance of the top 40 Binibinis will be a grand Santacruzan parade around the Araneta City on May 14.
This year's selection committee included Miss International 2005 Precious Lara Quigaman-Alcaraz, ace lensman Raymond Saldana, Miss InterContinental 2021 Cinderella Faye Obeñita, fashion choreographer Raymond Villanueva, Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne, shoe designer Jojo Bragais, Binibining Pilipinas International Hannah Arnold, and Binibining Pilipinas 2021 2nd runner-up Meiji Cruz, among others.
The new batch of Binibinis will compete for the coveted titles - Binibining Pilipinas International, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International, Binibining Pilipinas InterContinental, and Binibining Pilipinas Globe - in the hopes of representing the country in their respective international pageants abroad.
The Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night will unfold on July 18 in Smart Araneta Coliseum.
RELATED: 'Hipon Girl' Herlene Budol enters Binibining Pilipinas 2022 top 40; full list of candidates
- Latest
- Trending