3 Binibining Pilipinas candidates withdraw; Hipon Girl is Binibini no. 8

Candidate #8 - Nicole Budol, more popularly known as the comedian Hipon Girl

MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) announced the official order of candidates who will compete at the 2022 edition of Binibining Pilipinas.

BPCI also announced that Patricia Ann Tan, Ma. Isabela David and Joanna Marie Rabe replaced Gwendoline Meliz Soriano, Ma. Francesca Taruc and Iman Franchesca Cristal after they filed their withdrawal days after their announcement as official candidates.

The official roster of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates are:

Candidate #1 - Stacey Daniella Gabriel

Candidate #2 - Krizzia Lynn Moreno

Candidate #3 - Diana Joy Pinto

Candidate #4 - Jane Darren Genobisa

Candidate #5 - Karen Laurrie Mendoza

Candidate #6 - Elda Louise Aznar

Candidate #7 - Graciella Sheine Lehmann

Candidate #8 - Nicole Budol

Candidate #9 - Natasha Ellema Jung

Candidate #10 - Fatima Kate Bisan

Candidate #11 - Esel Mae Pabillaran

Candidate #12 - Leslie Avila

Candidate #13 - Patricia Ann Tan

Candidate #14 - Joanna Day

Candidate #15 - Nyca Mae Bernardo

Candidate #16 - Jeriza Uy

Candidate #17 - Chelsea Fernandez

Candidate #18 - Ma. Isabela David

Candidate #19 - Ira Patricia Malaluan

Candidate #20– Joanna Marie Rabe

Candidate #21 - Gracia Elizabetta Mendoza

Candidate #22 - Joanna Ricci Alajar

Candidate #23 - Nicole Borromeo

Candidate #24 - Patricia Samantha Go

Candidate #25 - Annalena Lakrini

Candidate #26 - Cyrille Payumo

Candidate #27 - Jessica Rose McEwen

Candidate #28–Gabrielle Camille Basiano

Candidate #29 - Mariella Esguerra

Candidate #30 - Jashmin-Lyn Dimaculangan

Candidate #31 - Yllana Marie Aduana

Candidate #32 - Anna Carres De Mesa

Candidate #33 - Mary Justinne Punsalang

Candidate #34 - Christine Juliane Opiaza

Candidate #35 - Diana Mackey

Candidate #36 - Jannine Navarro

Candidate #37 - Eiffel Janell Rosalita

Candidate #38 - Ethel Abellanosa

Candidate #39 - Jasmine Omay

Candidate #40 - Roberta AngelaTamondong

The first public appearance of the top 40 Binibinis will be a grand Santacruzan parade around the Araneta City on May 14.

This year's selection committee included Miss International 2005 Precious Lara Quigaman-Alcaraz, ace lensman Raymond Saldana, Miss InterContinental 2021 Cinderella Faye Obeñita, fashion choreographer Raymond Villanueva, Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne, shoe designer Jojo Bragais, Binibining Pilipinas International Hannah Arnold, and Binibining Pilipinas 2021 2nd runner-up Meiji Cruz, among others.

The new batch of Binibinis will compete for the coveted titles - Binibining Pilipinas International, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International, Binibining Pilipinas InterContinental, and Binibining Pilipinas Globe - in the hopes of representing the country in their respective international pageants abroad.

The Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night will unfold on July 18 in Smart Araneta Coliseum.

RELATED: 'Hipon Girl' Herlene Budol enters Binibining Pilipinas 2022 top 40; full list of candidates