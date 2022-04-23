'Hipon Girl' Herlene Budol enters Binibining Pilipinas 2022 top 40; full list of candidates

Actress and comedian 'Hipon Girl' Herlene Budol (left) and after her beauty queen glow-up (right).

MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) revealed its official lineup of candidates for 2022, after deliberations during its final screening last April 22 at the New Frontier Theater.

The 2022 edition of the country's oldest pageant system presented an exciting mix of fresh faces and pageant veterans; all bringing with them their unique stories, advocacies and backgrounds.

Among the chosen candidates is actress and comedian Herlene Nicole Budol, best known for her moniker "Hipon Girl."

The official 40 delegates, according to how they were called out, are:

- Nyca Mae Bernardo

- Joanna Day

- Eiffel Rosalita

- Anna Valencia Lakrini

- Ma. Francesca Taruc

- Karen Laurrie Mendoza

- Leslie B. Avila

- Diana Pinto

- Iman Franchesca M. Cristal

- Joanna Ricci Alajar

- Mariella V. Esguerra

- Jessica Rose McEwen

- Patricia Go

- Stacey Gabriella B. Gabriel

- Ina Patricia Malaluan

- Jashmin Dimaculangan

- Ethel Abellanosa

- Jeriza B. Uy

- Gracia Elizabeth Mendoza

- Jane Darren Genobisa

- Janine Navarro

- Esel Mae P. Pabilaran

- Gwendoline Meliz F. Soriano

- Krizzia Lynn O. Moreno

- Fatima Kate Bisan

- Natasha Ellema Jung

- Elda Louise Aznar

- Anne de Mesa

- Cyrille D. Payumo

- Diana Mackey

- Gabrielle Basiano

- Chelsea Fernandez

- Jasmine Omay

- Christine Juliane Opiaza

- Mary Justinne Punsalan

- Herlene Nicole Budol

- Nicole Borromeo

- Graciella Lehman

- Yllana Marie S. Aduana, and

- Roberta Tamondong

On Monday, April 25, the candidates will be given their official briefing and will be assigned their numbers. They will also be asked what city/province each of them will represent. They will also have an official sashing ceremony on a scheduled date.

The first public appearance of the top 40 Binibinis will be a grand Santacruzan parade around the Araneta City on May 14.

This year's selection committee included Miss International 2005 Precious Lara Quigaman-Alcaraz, ace lensman Raymond Saldana, Miss InterContinental 2021 Cinderella Faye Obeñita, fashion choreographer Raymond Villanueva, Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne, shoe designer Jojo Bragais, Binibining Pilipinas International Hannah Arnold, and Binibining Pilipinas 2021 2nd runner-up Meiji Cruz, among others.

The new batch of Binibinis will compete for the coveted titles - Binibining Pilipinas International, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International, Binibining Pilipinas InterContinental, and Binibining Pilipinas Globe - in the hopes of representing the country in their respective international pageants abroad.

The Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night will unfold on July 18 in Smart Araneta Coliseum. Stay tuned!

