'It's not like that anymore': Regine Velasquez admits having singing difficulties

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez admitted that she’s now having difficulties in singing.

During the recent press conference of her upcoming concert “Iconic” with Sharon Cuneta, Regine said she felt the changes in her voice.

“When you're a woman, there's so much changes in your body wheen you gave birth, you're going into menopause, 'yung hormones, it affects your voice,” Regine said.

“Nagbago na rin. Kasi no'ng bata ako kahit tulog ako kaya kong kumanta e pero it's not like that anymore. Pero it's okay because now that I feel na parang may konting difficulties in singing, mas naa-appreciate ko siya only because may konting effort na. Dati kasi wala e,” she added.

Regine, however, said that she accepts the changes.

“May voice also changed. It doesn't sound the same. Pero I'm okay with that kasi ang weird naman kung 50 years old na ko pero boses 18 pa din. Ang weird no'n,” she said.

This year, Cuneta and Velasquez return to the concert stage with “Iconic” on June 17 and 18, 8 p.m. at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Resorts World Manila.

The “Iconic” concert that was first staged in 2019 was a highly successful sold-out show that has earned the year’s prestigious Aliw Award for Best Collaboration in a Concert.

As two formidable divas return to the stage, “Iconic” is set on a grander scale under the musical direction of industry greats, Louie Ocampo and Raul Mitra and directed by Paolo Valenciano. Produced by Full House Theater Company, the “Iconic” concert will be a night to remember with two Philippine iconic divas performing live on a single stage.

