Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

MANILA, Philippines — After Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez opened up about being the third party with now husband Ogie Alcasid and his then wife Michelle Van Eimeren, an old video of the "Asia's Songbird" guesting in GMA talk show "SIS" resurfaced.

In the video, Regine and "SIS" host Gelli de Belen talked about how they settled their differences.

It can be recalled that Regine had a fling with Gelli's husband Ariel Rivera in the past.

Regine was promoting her show in 2003 on the talk show as she opened up about her relationship with Ariel.

"Ariel and I had a show in the States, before that, we just broke up, so before that medyo aaminin ko na nag-ho-hope ka pa na magkakabalikan kami, but when I saw you, guys, in the airport, you looked like a couple. You really are a couple and never really thought that we were a couple and I wanted to die. Makikita mo na tapos na talaga. ‘Yun na 'yun," Regine said.

"I understood why you were angry with me because whatever pain you felt when he left, I also felt it. If I was in your place, I would feel the same way," she added.

Gellie then said she already moved on from the issue .

"Ngayon lang humupa ‘yung galit ko. Naiisip ko parang, okay na, madami namang blessings si Lord, ano ba naman na ibigay ko ito, ikabubuti ko naman tsaka ikagagaan din naman ng loob ko. Tumatanda na din ako, siguro it was really time, bask in it all you want and after a while, tama na," Gelli said.

Regine replied that she’s grateful that Gelli finally forgave her.

"Thank you, finally natanggal na ‘yung galit mo sa’kin kasi alam ko ‘yung totoo, parang hindi din ako natuwa na nagalit ka sa’kin. And I also did not mean to hurt you and you have to know that. I just also fell in love. But now that it's over, it's finished, I’m glad that you're also moving on," she said.

"Gelli, he broke up with me because he said he loves you. He admitted it to me that he loved me but he loves you more that’s why he’s with you," she added.

"I’m really glad there’s closure to this, I’m glad you’re here and, well, in the days to come, I hope that we’ll see each other at least ‘di na tayo weird. I hope you’re happy now, you’re so successful and you deserve all the success ‘cause I see you really work so hard," Gelli replied.

RELATED: 'I was the third party': Regine Velasquez recalls start of relationship with Ogie Alcasid