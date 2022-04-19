^

'Baka puso niya iba ang kulay': Sharon Cuneta reacts to friend Darryl Yap's 'Lenlen' videos

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 19, 2022 | 3:01pm
'Baka puso niya iba ang kulay': Sharon Cuneta reacts to friend Darryl Yap's 'Lenlen' videos
'Megastar' Sharon Cuneta at the 'Iconic' concert press conference on April 18, 2022.
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta revealed that she holds no grudges against her friend, director Darryl Yap, who has been creating short films about “Lenlen.” 

In an interview with Philstar.com after the press conference of her upcoming concert “Iconic” with Regine Velasquez, Sharon said she won’t force someone to support her husband Sen. Francis Pangilinan and Vice President Leni Robredo at the upcoming national elections. 

“Hindi ako namimilit ng kaibigan. May kanya-kanyang paniniwala ang bawat isa sa atin kahit kaibigan ko sila, kahit kamag-anak. I don't like to judge people according to their choices kasi ayokong jinu-judge ako sa choices ko,” Sharon said.  

“Si Direk Darryl nag-textan kami before siya namili, sabi ko hindi ko siya pipigilan kung ano ang gusto mo. Inaapreciate ko 'yung tinatanggal niya 'yung bad comments about my husband dahil mahal niya ako. Mahal ko rin siya,” she added. 

 

 

Sharon said she understands why Darryl does what he does.

“Matalino si Direk Darryl so baka ang puso niya ay iba ang kulay. Pero like I said, let's not judge na lang people. Hayaan na lang sa choices nila,” she said.  

She, however, said that she was hurt when Darryl created videos against Robredo. 

“Siyempre hindi ko maalis na nasasaktan ako kasi kandidato ko 'yon di ba, si Maam (Leni) kilala ko? That's really up to him. He's still my friend. I respect him and ready to (do another) movie with him,” she said. 

This year, the Cuneta and Velasquez return to the concert stage with “Iconic” on June 17 and 18, 8 p.m. at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Resorts World Manila.

The “Iconic” concert that was first staged in 2019 was a highly successful sold-out show that has earned the year’s prestigious Aliw Award for Best Collaboration in a Concert.

This year, as two formidable divas return to the stage, “Iconic” is set on a grander scale under the musical direction of industry greats, Louie Ocampo and Raul Mitra and directed by Paolo Valenciano. Produced by Full House Theater Company, the “Iconic” concert will be a night to remember with two Philippine iconic divas performing live on a single stage.

