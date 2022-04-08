Donita Rose admits dating gospel singer

Actress and host Donita Rose and gospel singer Felson Palad in an Instagram post on April 6, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and host Donita Rose revealed that she's dating gospel singer Felson Palad.

Donita took to her Instagram account to share that she's dating the singer after her divorce with ex-husband Eric Villarama in 2016.

"The grass seems greener these days, or is it just me?" Donita captioned her post revealing Felson.

Earlier this week, Donita posted a photo of the then mystery guy.

"I think it’s safe to say I’m seeing someone…" Donita wrote in the caption.

Donita also took to her IG account on Thursday to post about Felson.

“After my last post yesterday, this guy called to say he posted these photos. When I saw them, I laughed so hard and asked, ‘Why this as an introduction photo?’ His response: ‘Para habang tumatagal pumopogi ako.’ I almost died laughing. That’s @felsonpalad for you peeps,” she wrote.

Donita and ex-husband Eric got married on June 9, 2003. They have a son, Joshua Paul.

