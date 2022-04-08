^

Entertainment

Donita Rose admits dating gospel singer

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 8, 2022 | 1:17pm
Donita Rose admits dating gospel singer
Actress and host Donita Rose and gospel singer Felson Palad in an Instagram post on April 6, 2022.
Donita Rose via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and host Donita Rose revealed that she's dating gospel singer Felson Palad. 

Donita took to her Instagram account to share that she's dating the singer after her divorce with ex-husband Eric Villarama in 2016. 

"The grass seems greener these days, or is it just me?" Donita captioned her post revealing Felson. 

Earlier this week, Donita posted a photo of the then mystery guy. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Donita Rose (@dashofdonita)

 

"I think it’s safe to say I’m seeing someone…" Donita wrote in the caption. 

Donita also took to her IG account on Thursday to post about Felson. 

“After my last post yesterday, this guy called to say he posted these photos. When I saw them, I laughed so hard and asked, ‘Why this as an introduction photo?’ His response: ‘Para habang tumatagal pumopogi ako.’ I almost died laughing. That’s @felsonpalad for you peeps,” she wrote. 

Donita and ex-husband Eric got married on June 9, 2003. They have a son, Joshua Paul.

RELATED: Donita Rose champions Filipino cuisine as corporate chef in USA

DONITA ROSE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'The force field is broken': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars celebrate historic ABS-CBN-GMA-7 partnership

'The force field is broken': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars celebrate historic ABS-CBN-GMA-7 partnership

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya and Kapuso personalities showed their excitement over ABS-CBN and GMA-7's deal that would start showing Star Cinema...
Entertainment
fbtw
'The force field is broken': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars celebrate historic ABS-CBN-GMA-7 partnership

'The force field is broken': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars celebrate historic ABS-CBN-GMA-7 partnership

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya and Kapuso personalities showed their excitement over ABS-CBN and GMA-7's deal that would start showing Star Cinema...
Entertainment
fbtw
'The force field is broken': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars celebrate historic ABS-CBN-GMA-7 partnership

'The force field is broken': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars celebrate historic ABS-CBN-GMA-7 partnership

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya and Kapuso personalities showed their excitement over ABS-CBN and GMA-7's deal that would start showing Star Cinema...
Entertainment
fbtw
Steven Spielberg, Oscars governors to discuss sanctions for Will Smith over slap

Steven Spielberg, Oscars governors to discuss sanctions for Will Smith over slap

6 hours ago
Academy governors including Steven Spielberg and Whoopi Goldberg were due to meet Friday to discuss possible sanctions against...
Entertainment
fbtw
Steven Spielberg, Oscars governors to discuss sanctions for Will Smith over slap

Steven Spielberg, Oscars governors to discuss sanctions for Will Smith over slap

6 hours ago
Academy governors including Steven Spielberg and Whoopi Goldberg were due to meet Friday to discuss possible sanctions against...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Empty without you': KC Concepcion back to acting, Sharon Cuneta pens sweet birthday greeting

'Empty without you': KC Concepcion back to acting, Sharon Cuneta pens sweet birthday greeting

By Jan Milo Severo | 33 minutes ago
Actress Sharon Cuneta penned a sweet birthday message to her daughter KC Concepcion who celebrated her 37th birthday on April...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Business Proposal,' 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' top Netflix K-dramas in the Philippines

'Business Proposal,' 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' top Netflix K-dramas in the Philippines

By Kristofer Purnell | 45 minutes ago
The year is not even halfway done and Korean television series already look to be a consistent and dominant presence...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paulo Avelino reunites with son Aki in New York

Paulo Avelino reunites with son Aki in New York

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino has reunited with his son Aki in New York. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Girl in Red Coat' from 'Schindler's List' now helping Ukrainian refugees

'Girl in Red Coat' from 'Schindler's List' now helping Ukrainian refugees

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
"The Girl in Red" from "Schindler's List" is now 32 years old and is doing what she can to offer help by assisting civilians...
Entertainment
fbtw
KROMA brings &lsquo;TraDigital&rsquo; entertainment to Pinoy audience

KROMA brings ‘TraDigital’ entertainment to Pinoy audience

1 hour ago
KROMA brings together passionate content and experienced creators, the best talent, and innovative technology to produce fresh...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with