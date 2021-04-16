Donita Rose champions Filipino cuisine as corporate chef in USA

Something's cooking for former actress and host Donita Rose.

She's currently the corporate chef for a Filipino supermarket chain in the United States.

"It's official! You are now looking @islandpacificmarket's corporate R&D chef. Wait 'til you see what we've been working on together with @gtongi & @maricelaguilar2010 to bring Philippine cuisine to the next level," the former MTV VJ posted.

She even tagged G Tongi, also a former MTV VJ, who is now also based in the United States. Tongi is the marketing and branding consultant of Island Pacific.

Island Pacific is a family-owned chain that sells Filipino goods. It has branches in California and Nevada.

In the same post, she shared the article by Grocery Drive where she shared about her experience living in the US. According to her, she sometimes finds it hard to find the same types of ingredients whenever she cooks or prepares Filipino dishes.

She also shared plans on the chain's new offerings that include familiar Filipino spices that can be used in other cuisines.

It was last year when Donita moved back to the US to find greener pastures as the pandemic hits hard on many industries, including showbiz.