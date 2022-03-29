Ana Jalandoni willing to forgive Kit Thompson but will still press charges

Actors Kit Thompson and girlfriend Ana Jalandoni spend time by the beach as shown in a now deleted Instagram post on Feb. 15, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Showbiz newcomer Ana Jalandoni revealed that she’s willing to forgive boyfriend Kit Thompson but he has to face the consequences of his actions.

In her first public appearance since the alleged mauling in Tagaytay, Ana turned emotional, recalling what happened on that day.

“Hindi ko deserve 'yung nangyari sa akin. Kailangang ipaglaban ko ang sarili ko,” Ana said in a media conference in Quezon City yesterday.

The sexy star reiterated that there was no third party involved that led to physical abuse.



“Kit, fix yourself,” she said.

Ana, however, admitted that she was previously married in United States in 2017 but the relationship ended in 2018. According to her, Kit hurt her for being jealous with her ex-husband.

"Iniwan mo yung ex mo, di ba? Di ba, hiniwalayan mo siya?," Ana recalled Kit as telling her before the incident happened in a Tagaytay hotel.

"Sabi ko, 'Oo, ang tagal na 'yan, 2018 pa 'yan. Alam mo naman kung ano ang nangyari kung bakit.'

"Tapos, sabi niya, 'Ako, pag iniwan mo ako, patayin kita.' Tapos, sabi niya, 'Akin ka lang, hindi ka puwedeng mapunta sa iba'."

She said that after the discussion, Kit fell asleep, so she went out to find a mobile phone network signal. When she fell asleep outside their hotel room, Kit looked for her, carried her back to their room, and then started hurting her.

"Sabi ko sa kanya, 'Bakit mo ako sinampal?'," Ana recalled.

"Sabi niya, 'Bakit mo ako iniwan?'."

"Sabi ko, 'Hindi ako umalis. Tumatawag ako kay Victoria para sabihin ko sa kanya na nandito tayo sa hotel, lasing tayo'."

"'Hindi! Umalis ka! Iiwan mo ako!'."

"Hindi siya nakikinig sa akin, kasi nga, galit na galit na siya," Ana shared.

So far, Ana added two counts of violence against women, illegal detention and frustrated homicide in her charges against Kit.

RELATED: Ana Jalandoni to sue Kit Thompson for 'savage, barbaric acts'

