^

Entertainment

Ana Jalandoni willing to forgive Kit Thompson but will still press charges

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 29, 2022 | 10:46am
Ana Jalandoni willing to forgive Kit Thompson but will still press charges
Actors Kit Thompson and girlfriend Ana Jalandoni spend time by the beach as shown in a now deleted Instagram post on Feb. 15, 2022.
Ana Jalandoni via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Showbiz newcomer Ana Jalandoni revealed that she’s willing to forgive boyfriend Kit Thompson but he has to face the consequences of his actions. 

In her first public appearance since the alleged mauling in Tagaytay, Ana turned emotional, recalling what happened on that day. 

“Hindi ko deserve 'yung nangyari sa akin. Kailangang ipaglaban ko ang sarili ko,” Ana said in a media conference in Quezon City yesterday.

The sexy star reiterated that there was no third party involved that led to physical abuse. 

 


“Kit, fix yourself,” she said.

Ana, however, admitted that she was previously married in United States in 2017 but the relationship ended in 2018. According to her, Kit hurt her for being jealous with her ex-husband.

"Iniwan mo yung ex mo, di ba? Di ba, hiniwalayan mo siya?," Ana recalled Kit as telling her before the incident happened in a Tagaytay hotel.

"Sabi ko, 'Oo, ang tagal na 'yan, 2018 pa 'yan. Alam mo naman kung ano ang nangyari kung bakit.'

"Tapos, sabi niya, 'Ako, pag iniwan mo ako, patayin kita.' Tapos, sabi niya, 'Akin ka lang, hindi ka puwedeng mapunta sa iba'."

She said that after the discussion, Kit fell asleep, so she went out to find a mobile phone network signal. When she fell asleep outside their hotel room, Kit looked for her, carried her back to their room, and then started hurting her.

"Sabi ko sa kanya, 'Bakit mo ako sinampal?'," Ana recalled.

"Sabi niya, 'Bakit mo ako iniwan?'."

"Sabi ko, 'Hindi ako umalis. Tumatawag ako kay Victoria para sabihin ko sa kanya na nandito tayo sa hotel, lasing tayo'."

"'Hindi! Umalis ka! Iiwan mo ako!'."

"Hindi siya nakikinig sa akin, kasi nga, galit na galit na siya," Ana shared.

So far, Ana added two counts of violence against women, illegal detention and frustrated homicide in her charges against Kit. 

RELATED: Ana Jalandoni to sue Kit Thompson for 'savage, barbaric acts'
 

ANA JALANDONI

KIT THOMPSON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Will Smith wins Best Actor, slaps Chris Rock at Oscars 2022
play

Will Smith wins Best Actor, slaps Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
Actor Will Smith appeared to have slapped comedian Chris Rock on the face over an on-stage joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Will Smith wins Best Actor, slaps Chris Rock at Oscars 2022
play

Will Smith wins Best Actor, slaps Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
Actor Will Smith appeared to have slapped comedian Chris Rock on the face over an on-stage joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's...
Entertainment
fbtw
4 Miss Universe queens to grace Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night

4 Miss Universe queens to grace Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 18 hours ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and Miss Universe 2017 Demi Leigh nel-Peters...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Health is wealth': Willie Revillame cleared of cancer

'Health is wealth': Willie Revillame cleared of cancer

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
TV host Willie Revillame revealed that he is cleared of cancer.
Entertainment
fbtw
Chris Rock declines to file report vs Will Smith over Oscars slapping &mdash; LA police

Chris Rock declines to file report vs Will Smith over Oscars slapping — LA police

19 hours ago
Actor Will Smith stormed the Oscars stage and struck comedian Chris Rock across the face for joking about his wife, in a moment...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Jada Pinkett Smith Oscars issue: What is Alopecia? Women speak of pain of going bald

Jada Pinkett Smith Oscars issue: What is Alopecia? Women speak of pain of going bald

By Paula Ramon | 27 minutes ago
The subject has rushed into the public consciousness after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about...
Entertainment
fbtw
Will Smith says sorry over Oscars slap as Academy launches probe

Will Smith says sorry over Oscars slap as Academy launches probe

39 minutes ago
Actor Will Smith offered apologies Monday to Chris Rock for smacking the comedian during the Oscars ceremony, as the body...
Entertainment
fbtw
Women's Month: Viva launches podcasts hosted by inspiring women

Women's Month: Viva launches podcasts hosted by inspiring women

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 hour ago
Strong women are at the center of Viva Entertainment’s new endeavor. After VivaMax streaming, the entertainment giant...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dr. Taylor Swift': Singer to receive honorary doctorate from New York University

'Dr. Taylor Swift': Singer to receive honorary doctorate from New York University

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
International pop star Taylor Swift will receive an honorary doctorate of Fine Arts from New York University and will speak...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Casting video challenge winners named

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Casting video challenge winners named

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization announced the top 3 winners in its video casting challenge.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with