Ana Jalandoni to sue Kit Thompson for 'savage, barbaric acts'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 24, 2022 | 1:56pm
Ana Jalandoni to sue Kit Thompson for 'savage, barbaric acts'
Actors Kit Thompson and girlfriend Ana Jalandoni spend time by the beach as shown in a now deleted Instagram post on Feb. 15, 2022.
Ana Jalandoni via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Showbiz newcomer Ana Jalandoni will press charges against her boyfriend Kit Thompson after the alleged physical abuse in Tagaytay. 

In a statement sent to the media, Ana's lawyer Faye Singson said they will sue Kit "to the fullest extent of the law."

"The savage and barbaric acts of the Respondent should not be condoned," Singson said. 

"How ironic that as we celebrate Women's Month, such abuses being committed against women still exist. But know that for Ana to come out and speak up is a bold step to vindicating her dignity," she added. 

 

 

Ana was rescued by the police after reportedly being injured and detained by her boyfriend Kit in a hotel in Tagaytay.

Authorities were reportedly alerted after Jalandoni pleaded for help from her friends and sent a picture of herself with her supposed injuries. 

Ana recently took to her Instagram account to speak out on the being abused.

“When you love someone you will never ever harm them. Minahal mo ba talaga?” Ana asked. 

“This is me saying, you all should be careful out there. I can't reply to all of you right now but thank you for checking up on me,” she added.

RELATED: PNP corrects earlier statement, says violence not condoned in Kit Thompson-Ana Jalandoni case  

ANA JALANDONI

KIT THOMPSON
