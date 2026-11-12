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Entertainment

Dionela, non-showbiz wife expecting 1st child

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 12, 2026 | 11:17am
Dionela, non-showbiz wife expecting 1st child
Singer-songwriter Dionela
Dionela via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Dionela and his non-showbiz wife Meizy Mendoza are expecting their first child together.

The "Marilag" and "Sining" artist announced Meizy's pregnancy on his Facebook account last November 10, Tuesday

Dionela posted images of his wife's belly and two positive tests, and in the caption shared that he was due to release a new song with fellow musician John Roa.

A screenshot of Dionela's Facebook post announcing his wife's pregnancy
Dionela via Facebook

"[I] prayed to God to bless and anoint it. Well, God confirmed it in a most special way," the singer wrote. 

Dionela and Meizy were longtime partners before he proposed to her during his "The Grace" concert last year at the New Frontier Theater.

The couple tied the knot earlier this year in an intimate ceremony witnessed by their family and close friends.

RELATED: Garie Concepcion pregnant with 2nd child with Michael Pangilinan

DIONELA
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