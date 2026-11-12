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Full accountability: BINI Mikha apologizes for driving incident

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 12, 2026 | 10:07am
Full accountability: BINI Mikha apologizes for driving incident
Mikha Lim
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Mikha Lim of the local girl group BINI issued an apology following an incident where she was found to be texting while driving.

A clip taken from Mikha's live video showed her using a phone she dropped while maneuvering a moving vehicle.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has since suspended the artist's driver's licence for 90 days. Mikha later appeared before the LTO the afternoon of November 11 after being issued a show-cause order.

According to the LTO, the possible violations cited in the show-cause order are Republic Act No. 10913 or the Anti-Distracted Driving Act, reckless driving and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

After facing the government agency, Mikha posted an apology on her X account, acknowledging that what she did was "careless and irresponsible."

"There is absolutely no excuse for using my phone while behind the wheel. I take full accountability for what happened," said the singer.

Mikha confirmed she reported to the LTO and will follow the process of whatever penalties are imposed on her.

"This has been a big lesson for me to be much more mindful, disciplined, and responsible moving forward. Road safety rules exist to protect everyone, and something we need to take seriously," Mikha said, ending with a vow to learn and be better.

BINI will soon fly to Taiwan for the final show of its "Signals" world tour. The girl group will also perform at the 2027 La La Fest headlined by Olivia Dean this January. — with reports by Ian Laqui

RELATED: LTO suspends BINI Mikha’s driver’s license for 90 days

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