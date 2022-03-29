'Health is wealth': Willie Revillame cleared of cancer

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Willie Revillame revealed that he is cleared of cancer.

Willie shared the good news during last night's live episode of “Wowowin” where he narrated his conversation with his doctor earlier that day.

“Sabi niya, ‘O, Willie, kumusta ka? Sobra kang magdasal. Good news, negative ka sa cancer!’,” Willie said.

“Thank you Lord! Thank you! Maraming-maraming salamat ho sa lahat ng mga nagdasal para sa akin,” he added.

Willie also said that he already prepared for the worst, but is very thankful for the result.

“Sabi ko nga, I’m ready. If worse comes to worst, o-operahan ako, puputulin ‘yung bituka ko, ready naman ako,” he said.

“Masarap pong mabuhay na ikaw ay healthy. Health is wealth. Aanhin mo ang materyal na bagay kung ikaw ay may dinadalang sakit?,” he added.

The game show host first revealed the cancer scare last Thursday.

“Meron akong stapler… Nagkaroon ako ng colonoscopy, endoscopy, sa heart, lahat. Merong nakita polyps sa ‘kin, isa sa colon at isa sa stomach. Medyo malaki po, one centimeter ‘yung sa stomach at ito po ay — sana ‘wag naman — pero prone ata po ito sa cancer,” he said.

