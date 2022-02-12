

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Celebrities urge parents to have their kids vaccinated vs COVID-19
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 12, 2022 | 9:17am





 
Celebrities urge parents to have their kids vaccinated vs COVID-19
Dingdong Dantes with daughter Zia in a Facebook post on Feb. 9, 2022. 
Marian Rivera via Facebook
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kids of celebrity couples such as Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo, Bianca Gonzalez and JC Intal, including Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes are now vaccinated against COVID-19. 


They encouraged parents to have their kids vaccinated in their respective social media accounts. 


“Finally!! Our little ones got their first dose of Pfizer vaccine today! The waiting time is very forgivable bilang drive thru vaccine, the kids are not exposed to a lot of people.. plus the effort that DOH put and the team of doctors headed by dr. @ayenuguid and dr. @ romeonuguidmd, with them are more than 50 nurses and doctors facilitating the vaccination. There are Cocomelon mascots, Anna and Elsa, cheering the kids during the jab. Kaya nagpa booster shot na rin ako! May libre pang balloons! Hats off to all the frontliners for doing this,” Judy Ann wrote on her Instagram account. 


Bianca posted on her Instgram account that her daughter Lucia didn’t expect that the vaccination site looks like a children’s party. 








“We told Lucia that she was going to the doctor for her injection just like we had, but she didn't expect all the balloons, characters and goodies and she was so happy and kilig to see it all!!! What a brave girl our Lucia was. Thank you mahal for bringing her,” Bianca said. 


“To fellow parents interested in having their kids aged 5 to 11 vaccinated, check the announcement of your LGU and you can swipe til the end for the vaccination sites per area! Ask your doctor any questions you may have or you can visit doh.gov.ph/vaccines,” she added. 








Marian Rivera, meanwhile, took to her Facebook account to post photo of her first born Zia and her husband Dingdong. 




“Ate Zia received her 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Good job Ate Z!” she wrote in the caption. 


 










 









BIANCA GONZALES
DINGDONG DANTES AT MARIAN RIVERA
JUDY ANN SANTOS AGONCILLO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







'Magtatampo nyan si Kuya': Celebrities hit Toni Gonzaga







'Magtatampo nyan si Kuya': Celebrities hit Toni Gonzaga



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Celebrities reacted on Toni Gonzaga hosting the grand proclamation rally of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos and running...








Entertainment
fbtw













Kris Aquino forgives ex Mel Sarmiento in birthday greeting for PNoy







Kris Aquino forgives ex Mel Sarmiento in birthday greeting for PNoy



By Jan Milo Severo |
15 hours ago 


“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino revealed in an open letter to her late brother Noynoy Aquino that she already...








Entertainment
fbtw













One proud momma: Marian Rivera shares Zia&rsquo;s toddler milestones, signs of good nutrition




 Sponsored 






One proud momma: Marian Rivera shares Zia’s toddler milestones, signs of good nutrition



By Euden Valdez |
1 day ago 


With todo-protection, Marian River-Dantes is proud and happy to share Zia’s milestones and signs of good nutrition....








Entertainment
fbtw













Bianca Manalo on extramarital affairs: 'Give men allowance for mistakes'







Bianca Manalo on extramarital affairs: 'Give men allowance for mistakes'



By Marane A. Plaza |
January 26, 2022 - 10:39am 


Actress and former beauty queen Bianca Manalo shared an unpopular opinion about cheating, as she channeled her role of Carol...








Entertainment
fbtw













Toni Gonzaga confirms leaving 'Pinoy Big Brother'







Toni Gonzaga confirms leaving 'Pinoy Big Brother'



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 days ago 


Kapamilya host Toni Gonzaga confirmed that she will step down as the main host of the ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









How Kit and Jane make &lsquo;every day Valentine&rsquo;s Day&rsquo; with loved ones







How Kit and Jane make ‘every day Valentine’s Day’ with loved ones



By Bot Glorioso |
9 hours ago 


On Valentine’s Day, Kit Thompson and Jane Oineza will both be on “work mode.”








Entertainment
fbtw













Diego Loyzaga is a gentleman amid breakup with Barbie Imperial







Diego Loyzaga is a gentleman amid breakup with Barbie Imperial



By MJ Marfori |
9 hours ago 


They say all good things must come to an end and that is what happened to the highly-publicized relationship of the gorgeous...








Entertainment
fbtw













Guji Lorenzana finds new purpose as YouTube content creator







Guji Lorenzana finds new purpose as YouTube content creator



By Jerry Donato |
9 hours ago 


Belonging to the YouTube NextUp 2021 circle of winners is the latest feather on Guji Lorenzana’s cap.








Entertainment
fbtw













Single? In a relationship? Valentine's 2022 shows to watch







Single? In a relationship? Valentine's 2022 shows to watch



By Jan Milo Severo |
13 hours ago 


Whether you’re in a relationship, waiting for someone, brokenhearted or single for life, Philstar.com lists down movies...








Entertainment
fbtw













Why is Nadine Lustre covered in blood in comeback Viva movie 'Greed'?







Why is Nadine Lustre covered in blood in comeback Viva movie 'Greed'?



By Jan Milo Severo |
15 hours ago 


Director Yam Laranas released on February 9 the teaser of the much-awaited movie comeback of actress Nadine Lustre, "Greed,"...








Entertainment
fbtw









 
Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with