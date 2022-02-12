Celebrities urge parents to have their kids vaccinated vs COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Kids of celebrity couples such as Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo, Bianca Gonzalez and JC Intal, including Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes are now vaccinated against COVID-19.

They encouraged parents to have their kids vaccinated in their respective social media accounts.

“Finally!! Our little ones got their first dose of Pfizer vaccine today! The waiting time is very forgivable bilang drive thru vaccine, the kids are not exposed to a lot of people.. plus the effort that DOH put and the team of doctors headed by dr. @ayenuguid and dr. @ romeonuguidmd, with them are more than 50 nurses and doctors facilitating the vaccination. There are Cocomelon mascots, Anna and Elsa, cheering the kids during the jab. Kaya nagpa booster shot na rin ako! May libre pang balloons! Hats off to all the frontliners for doing this,” Judy Ann wrote on her Instagram account.

Bianca posted on her Instgram account that her daughter Lucia didn’t expect that the vaccination site looks like a children’s party.

“We told Lucia that she was going to the doctor for her injection just like we had, but she didn't expect all the balloons, characters and goodies and she was so happy and kilig to see it all!!! What a brave girl our Lucia was. Thank you mahal for bringing her,” Bianca said.

“To fellow parents interested in having their kids aged 5 to 11 vaccinated, check the announcement of your LGU and you can swipe til the end for the vaccination sites per area! Ask your doctor any questions you may have or you can visit doh.gov.ph/vaccines,” she added.

Marian Rivera, meanwhile, took to her Facebook account to post photo of her first born Zia and her husband Dingdong.

“Ate Zia received her 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Good job Ate Z!” she wrote in the caption.