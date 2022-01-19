

















































 
























Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles, kids test positive for COVID-19
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 19, 2022 | 10:49am





 
In this photo posted on his Instagram account on January 18, 2022, Troy Montero revealed that their family has tested positive for COVID-19.
Troy Montero via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles, together with their kids, tested positive for COVID-19.


Troy revealed that he tested positive for the dreaded virus last Monday in his Instagram account. 


“I tested positive for COVID-19 (both RT-PCR & Antigen),” Troy announced. 


“After a positive Antigen test, I went straight to the garage to set up my little recovery camp while scheduling a RT-PCR test from @kolakerapp home service. This was always our plan, if one of us caught the virus,” he added.


 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by Troy Montero (@troymontero)







 


He said his symptoms included runny nose, dry cough, fever, headache and body ache. 


“Besides the headache the body ache for me is the worst feeling. It’s like sitting down but you can never get comfortable. You’re always shifting and moving every few seconds. It’s that painful,” he said. 


Later that day, Troy announced in another post that Aubrey and the kids also tested positive for COVID-19. 


 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by Troy Montero (@troymontero)







 


“Aubrey & the kids tested positive for COVID today so we’re all back together again. Not the reunion I was hoping for but it is what it is,” he wrote. 


RELATEDAubrey Miles, Troy Montero celebrate 18 'delicious' years, share relationship secrets


 










 









