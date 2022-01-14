Maria Ozawa, Pinoy boyfriend part ways due to LDR

MANILA, Philippines — Former Japanese adult video star Maria Ozawa and Filipino actor and businessman Jose Sarasola have broken up.

In a report by PEP.ph, Jose said their long distance relationship because of the COVID-19 pandemic was the reason behind their breakup.

“To be honest, wala na kami. It’s been difficult, e, it’s been very hard. LDR is very hard. We never expect this to be difficult,” he said.

According to him, it was last December when they mutually agreed to part ways.

“Last December, we had a talk. We mutually agreed to part ways. Pero wala naman kaming pinag-awayan, big fight, third party. Wala naman talagang away. It’s, like, ang hirap lang talaga ng LDR. We didn’t expect na ganito kahirap talaga,” he said.

Maria left the Philippines expecting that COVID-19 will not be a pandemic but then it became global.

“She left knowing na baka after three months baka mawala eventually, little did we know na naging global pandemic na siya. Up to now, she never came back. Nahihirapan talaga siya kasi sa mga rules ng mga foreigners coming back,” he said.

“But as time went by, it just took a heavy toll on the both of us, e. Nahirapan kaming dalawa. Medyo hard na to continue the relationship, parang it’s hard when your partner is not here,” he added.