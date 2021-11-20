
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
'I was honestly inspired by Ate Angel': Liza Soberano on voicing out her opinions
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 20, 2021 | 3:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'I was honestly inspired by Ate Angel': Liza Soberano on voicing out her opinions
Kapamilya actresses Liza Soberano and Angel Locsin.
Instagram / lizasoberano and therealangellocsin
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano revealed why she’s voicing out her opinion in different matters. 



In her interview with NYLON Magazine where she goes blonde in the cover, Liza said she just couldn’t take seeing the minority being trampled upon. 



“So, with everything that was going on, I couldn’t just take seeing people that were disadvantaged or the minority be trampled upon and not do anything for them. I know that we always say that every voice matters, and ideally that should be the case, but in reality, it doesn’t,” Liza said.  



“I don’t think it does because the people only listen to who they want to listen to most of the time, and unless you have a huge platform with so many listeners, honestly, the people that have power don’t really pay attention. They couldn’t care less, so that’s why I feel like as a celebrity as someone who is in the public eye, it’s our responsibility to at least be the voice of people who cannot really voice out their opinions or be the voice of people that aren’t heard,” she added. 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by NYLON MANILA (@nylonmanila)








Liza also said she was inspired by Angel Locsin's bravery and love for the Philippines and the Filipinos. 



“I was honestly inspired by Ate Angel Locsin. I admire her bravery and how much she loves the Philippines and the Filipino people. And I always knew deep in my heart ever since I was young, before I became an actress, I wanted a job that could help people. And the job that I have right now does help people by entertaining them, giving them something to you know, watch and hang on to, because I have a lot of fans that are always telling me that I’m the only thing that keeps them sane or I’m the only thing that keeps them happy and and hopeful—and I’m more than happy to do that,” she said.  



“But I feel like at this point in my life, I want to do so much more than just entertaining people I want to actually physically be able to help them,” she added. 



Liza said that every celebrity should do what she and Angel are doing for the people to know that they can’t just step on them. 



“Like other issues may be political or just about bashing in general, I think it’s very important for celebrities to do that so that people know too that they can’t just step on all over us or they can’t just say things about us without proof or evidence, because there’s a lot of people that also post blind items and stuff that a lot of people on the internet sometimes, they believe it right away and that’s unfair. So, I feel like if you believe that you’re what you’re saying is honest and true. Don’t be afraid to speak up about it,” she said. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

